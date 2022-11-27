OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
15-16-19-22-34
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)
Lotto America
01-27-31-46-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,590,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 3
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
