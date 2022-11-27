Read full article on original website
Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are treating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia as a homicide.
Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
firststateupdate.com
Broad Daylight Shooting Ends With One Dead
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Thursday, in the 1000 Block of North Madison Street. Police located a 44-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further...
fox29.com
$20k reward offered for suspect who shot Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, police say
FRANKFORD - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of shooting a parking enforcement officer in Philadelphia. Authorities say the officer, identified as Timothy McKenzie by the PPA, was shot just before 4 p.m. on November 25 on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder
Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison
A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Wilmington Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone...
Police Arrest Montco Shooting Suspect Caught On Video
Authorities have arrested the man they say was caught on video fatally shooting another in Norristown. Eugene Ware, 41, of Philadelphia, is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy on West Main Street late on Monday, Nov. 21. He was taken into custody in Bucks County early on Wednesday,...
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
Man fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, kills self in NJ murder-suicide: officials
Officials are investigating a man who died by suicide after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at her New Jersey home on Monday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.
southjerseyobserver.com
Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses
A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
fox29.com
Suspect in firebombing incident at off-campus Temple University housing in custody, officials say
Video of the incident posted to social media and shared widely shows a man walking out of a home next door and tossing a firebomb through a window, then walking away. The 35-year-old suspect was later arrested and may also be linked to recent vandalism incidents involving Temple and SEPTA facilities.
fox29.com
Police searching for man accused of robbing Germantown Family Dollar twice in one day, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be connected to several robberies at a Family Dollar. According to police, the robberies occurred at the Family Dollar on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday. The...
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
MISSING: Mercer County Man, 60, Not Seen For 3 Weeks, Police Say
Princeton Police are diligently searching for a 60-year-old man they say has been missing for around three weeks. Emmanuel Lafontant was last seen by his family near Johnson Street in Hamilton about three weeks ago, Princeton Police said in a Wednesday release. Lafontant is 6 feet 2 inches tall and...
Man kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, authorities say
A man died by suicide Monday after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at her Deptford home, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Ogden Road home at 6:50 p.m. and found the bodies of 47-year-old Erin Gatier and William Beattie, also 47, of Buena, inside, the office said.
YAHOO!
Camden man on Most Wanted List, accused of murder, found after four-year search
CAMDEN – A four-year search has ended for a man who fled drug charges here and is accused of murder in Philadelphia. Kendall Almanzar, 37, who had been on the Most Wanted List of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, was arrested in the Dominican Republic. Almanzar was charged...
southjerseyobserver.com
Mass. Man Reported Missing in Camden; Anyone With Information on His Whereabouts, Contact CCPO
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult last seen in North Camden. Anthony Galay, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen leaving Northgate I. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown...
