ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Broad Daylight Shooting Ends With One Dead

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Thursday, in the 1000 Block of North Madison Street. Police located a 44-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison

A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Wilmington Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Police Arrest Montco Shooting Suspect Caught On Video

Authorities have arrested the man they say was caught on video fatally shooting another in Norristown. Eugene Ware, 41, of Philadelphia, is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy on West Main Street late on Monday, Nov. 21. He was taken into custody in Bucks County early on Wednesday,...
NORRISTOWN, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses

A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy