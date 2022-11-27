ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:

07-17-24-30-31

(seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail. “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement. Further details weren’t released.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Joseph denied to police that he assaulted the woman. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave. Joseph made his initial court appearance on video from the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. He did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30. His attorney, Sean Brennan, did not respond to a message seeking comment. Police went to a Lincoln residence Wednesday afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance.
LINCOLN, NE
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $600 being sent by the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
POCATELLO, ID
The Associated Press

Uber Freight and Aurora Expand Pilot to Autonomously Haul Goods for 2022 Holiday Season

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Uber Freight, a leading logistics platform and partner for shippers and carriers, and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, have announced the expansion of their autonomous pilot with a new commercial lane between Fort Worth and El Paso. The 600-mile lane across Texas launched in October and is supporting Uber Freight customers as they prepare for the 2022 holiday season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005065/en/ Aurora and Uber Freight aim to unlock autonomous truck capacity for carriers with Aurora Horizon, which will be deployed in the coming years and serve carriers across the Uber Freight platform. Photo: Aurora.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (AP) — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed to ... Massachusetts? Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phone bank and fundraiser. They mark the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterms and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races. Biden was set to join a phone bank run by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers helping Warnock’s campaign, before appearing at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign over Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Missing boy's remains were likely moved to new spot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they believe they have found the place where the body of a missing 5-year-old boy was temporarily buried, but they still haven’t found his remains. Michael Vaughan, nicknamed “Monkey,” disappeared while playing outside his home in the small town of Fruitland nearly a year and a half ago. Police and other law enforcement agencies searched the region extensively for months, but no sign of the child was found. In November, however, search efforts intensified after investigators received a credible tip involving a home roughly a half-mile away from Vaughan’s house. During a press conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators now believe Vaughan was abducted, died, and that his remains were later moved to a new location.
FRUITLAND, ID
The Associated Press

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His filing lists $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities. The bankruptcy filing comes as Jones faces court orders to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. An attorney representing Jones in the bankruptcy case did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
TEXAS STATE
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
ADA COUNTY, ID
The Associated Press

Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in what is normally a slower time of the year for business. Helicopter tours of Mauna Loa, which began erupting Sunday after being quiet for 38 years, are also in high demand by tourists and journalists. “Right now, it’s boomed,” said Marian Somalinog, who staffs the front desk at the Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. “We’re sold out until after Christmas.” She attributed the increase to people wanting to watch the rivers of bright orange molten rock gush from Mauna Loa, a shield volcano whose name means “Long Mountain” in Hawaiian. The glow from the eruption can be seen in the distance from parts of the hotel.
HILO, HI
The Associated Press

More than $27 million in grants awarded in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than $27 million in Community Development Block Grants have been approved by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. The grants will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. McWhorter said 64 communities will receive funding through the latest round of block grants. The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the community level. The program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance quality of life in rural communities.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy