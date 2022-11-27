Read full article on original website
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
Former WWE Star Received Vince McMahon’s Blessing To Use His Name In AEW
Quite a few former WWE stars have made their way to AEW after parting ways with All Elite Wrestling, and William Regal has been involved in some of the top storylines since he joined the company earlier this year. Recently during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Regal noted that...
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
Below are the spoilers for this Friday night’s AEW Rampage. AEW taped the following matches from the The Indiana Farmers Coliseum after Dynamite went off the air. -AEW All-Atlantic Champ Orange Cassidy retained against QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. Post-match there was a huge brawl. The House of Black then attacked everyone and stood tall.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
Photos: Two WWE Superstars spend the day at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Boston
Newly crowned WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Rick Boogs spent the day at Children’s Hospital in Boston. Theory posted pictures to his Twitter, which you can see below:. Theory won the United States Championship in a three way that included now former champion Seth Rollins and Bobby...
IMPACT star reportedly returning to WWE
According to PWInsider and F4WOnline, former two-time Impact World Champion and three-time Impact Tag Team Champion Eric Young is returning to WWE. There were no details as of this writing as to what Young’s role and start date will be, or whether he is heading to the main roster, or back to NXT.
Two Wild Card Matches Announced for Next Week’s WWE NXT
Two wild card matches will take place on next week’s NXT that will determine the final spots in the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. During Tuesday’s NXT, Shawn Michaels conferred with Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, X-Pac, and Road Dogg in naming participants for the upcoming men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge for NXT Deadline, which takes place December 10. The participants were eventually named, but two triple threat wild card matches will take place next week to determine the final two spots: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase for the final men’s match spot and Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell for the final women’s match spot.
NXT Quick Results And Highlights: Hall of Famers Appear, Build to Deadline
Below are the quick results and some of the main highlights from Tuesday night’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. A vignette was shown with former NXT UK Superstar Aoife Valkyrie being re-introduced as Lyra Valkyrie. In the vignette, she talked about leaving Ireland as a child and is how she is ready for a new battleground.
Ric Flair Clarifies His Status for WWE Royal Rumble
Flair said during his “To Be The Man” podcast that he is scheduled to be a part of the RAW 30th Anniversary episode taking place on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and that he is booked to be at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio. When co-host Conrad Thompson asked if it was OK to reveal the news, Flair responded, “Hell yeah, they didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”
AEW Dynamite Results – (11/30/2022)
Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) It’s Wednesday night, you know what that means! Dynamite comes to you LIVE from Indianapolis as commentary welcomes us to the show! We kick off the show with Jon Moxley!. WILD THING! Mox makes his way through the crowd as per usual and swaggers...
AEW Stars Possibly Leaving The Company Soon
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers over the last few years, but it looks like at least one popular tag team could be parting ways with the promottion. Dax Harwood of FTR recently spoke to Fightful Select about his AEW status and he noted that he...
Bristol Police Officer Honored By WWE, Presented With Replica Title Belt
WWE honored Bristol (Connecticut) police officer Alec Iurato with a replica WWE Title Belt at the XL Center in Hartford back on November 18 before SmackDown went live on the air. This past October, Iurato was injured during during a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers – Lt. Dustin...
