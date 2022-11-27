Stanley's 15 help Old Dominion beat East Carolina 71-50

Ben Stanley had 15 points in Old Dominion's 71-50 win over East Carolina on Saturday night.

Stanley shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Monarchs (4-3). Chaunce Jenkins scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Mekhi Long shot 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Pirates (5-2) were led by Javon Small, who posted 13 points, two steals and two blocks. RJ Felton added eight points for East Carolina. In addition, Kalib LaCount finished with six points.

The game was tight going into the half, as Old Dominion held a one-point lead, 31-30. Jenkins paced his team in scoring through the first half with nine points. Old Dominion outscored East Carolina by 20 points in the second half, and Stanley scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.