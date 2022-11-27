Read full article on original website
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening December 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, December 1st. Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center. Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg...
WTAP
Parkersburg Salvation Army needs help with their Red Kettle Drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bells are ringing across the country as the Salvation Army holds their Red Kettle Drive. Parkersburg’s Salvation Army started their Red Kettle Drive on Veteran’s day and has already raised $14,00 of their $80,000 goal for this year. They have 15 stands around Wood...
WTAP
The annual Winterfest is back this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winterfest is coming back to rev up some holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The annual tradition will bring a variety of holiday-themed events to downtown Parkersburg this Saturday. Right after the parade, Bicentennial Park will be open with train rides for kids, live music, and...
WTAP
Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days. With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time. Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect. Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one...
WTAP
Marietta Community Foundation distributes over $200,000 in grant funds
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation just ended their fall grant cycle where 200 thousand dollars in grant funding was given to 18 local nonprofits. The Foundation’s President and CEO, Heather Allender said they have been increasing the amount they’re able to give out each year.
WTAP
WMOA hosts 33rd annual Christmas Zoo
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 33rd year in a row WMOA has opened their Christmas Zoo. The Christmas Zoo is a collection event where the public donates stuffed animals, toys or money to help kids in need get a gift filled Christmas. Last year the Christmas zoo fell just...
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
WTAP
Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer questions from the community
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer your questions about the bridge... Representatives from the engineering firms and construction team are available to answer any questions the public has about the construction and bridge. Recently, Parkersburg Bridge Partners set the rate for traveling the bridge...
25newsnow.com
Producing popcorn in Mason County
MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
WTAP
Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Commissioners came to belpre to discuss ways in which to improve both the county and city. The meeting included a comprehensive analysis of data looking into many areas of both Washington County and Belpre. Some of the data is showing that not only...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
WDTV
Power restored for thousands in Lewis County, hundreds still without power
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 640 Mon Power customers are still without power. Most of those without power are in Weston. 505 of the 640 total customers without power are in Weston. In other places throughout Lewis County, 17 customers in Alum Bridge are...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder
Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter, F.A.A.D, and former Captain in the United States Army, 83, passed away November 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest loved ones, just as he wished. Joe, affectionally known as “Doc,” was born July 7, 1939, in Parkersburg, W.V., to the later Andrew C....
WSAZ
New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term. Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on. One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near...
WTAP
Local writes kids Christmas book inspired by heartwarming family tradition
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta resident published a children’s Christmas book inspired by a heartwarming tradition she started for her son. The story of Glitter started long before it was put on paper. Author Tatum Parmer said, “This book was a long time in the making. This was...
WTAP
Washington Co. Commissions strategic planning meeting Wednesday in Belpre
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County commissions are preparing for its “strategic plan meeting” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at the Belpre Senior Center. The county commissioners want to hear from officials and the public about ways to continue to improve the county. The commissioners say that...
WTAP
Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Nathaniel Becker, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release in connection with pipe bombs found on barges on the Ohio River. Becker was found guilty of two counts of...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
