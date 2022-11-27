Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic restaurant central to Miami's Cuban community, dies at 89

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.

HAWAII STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO