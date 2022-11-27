ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh business complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at a business complex in Raleigh. The fire is at a business complex located at 3755 Benson Drive. CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor saw the fire at and sent multiple videos to CBS 17. Numerous fire engines...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

1 person seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said there were two victims. Only one victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both sides have rested in the trial of Justin Merritt — the man charged in the shooting death of Andy Banks. Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover. At some point during a test drive of the vehicle on Sept. 12, 2020, prosecutors said Merritt shot Banks before taking the vehicle and Banks’ body to his home state of Virginia.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon. Deputies believed that Torres was in danger due to a possible cognitive impairment. But, Torres was found by investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
RALEIGH, NC

