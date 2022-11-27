RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both sides have rested in the trial of Justin Merritt — the man charged in the shooting death of Andy Banks. Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover. At some point during a test drive of the vehicle on Sept. 12, 2020, prosecutors said Merritt shot Banks before taking the vehicle and Banks’ body to his home state of Virginia.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO