cbs17
Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
cbs17
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
cbs17
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh business complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at a business complex in Raleigh. The fire is at a business complex located at 3755 Benson Drive. CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor saw the fire at and sent multiple videos to CBS 17. Numerous fire engines...
cbs17
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance...
cbs17
Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
cbs17
New rideshare company launching in Raleigh promises to be a ‘game-changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve taken a rideshare service home after a concert or a sports game, you’re probably all-too-familiar with prices surging. A new rideshare company is trying to change that. ‘Wridz’ is launching in Downtown Raleigh on Thursday night. The company promises cheaper...
cbs17
Alcohol contributed to death in fiery tractor-trailer wreck in Orange County; no remains of missing woman found, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A truck driver who died after his tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough in September died of multiple blunt-forced trauma, an autopsy stated. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the report Wednesday. It stated that the manner of...
cbs17
1 person seriously injured in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said there were two victims. Only one victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, according to...
cbs17
Bicyclist seriously injured in Raleigh wreck, police say; part of road closed, traffic diverted
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Officers were called to North Raleigh Boulevard at Milburnie Road around 9:55 a.m. There they found a man who had been injured on his bicycle. Police...
cbs17
Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both sides have rested in the trial of Justin Merritt — the man charged in the shooting death of Andy Banks. Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover. At some point during a test drive of the vehicle on Sept. 12, 2020, prosecutors said Merritt shot Banks before taking the vehicle and Banks’ body to his home state of Virginia.
cbs17
Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
cbs17
Suspected killer sent text messages after Andy Banks went missing, prosecutors say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time, jurors in the Andy Banks trial were able to see his bullet-ridden jacket in person. They were also able to see text messages between Banks and his suspected killer. Justin Merritt is on trial for the 2020 shooting death of Banks....
cbs17
This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
cbs17
LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon. Deputies believed that Torres was in danger due to a possible cognitive impairment. But, Torres was found by investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
cbs17
High school in Lee County alerted about threatening Instagram post, district says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools said one of their high schools received information about a threatening post on social media Wednesday morning. Southern Lee High School received a tip about a threatening Instagram post at 8:59 a.m., according to the district. District officials said school administration and...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Raleigh 5-year-old boy
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night. A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed over the phone to CBS 17 that they are currently looking for five-year-old Montrell Copeland. Montrell is...
cbs17
Interrogation video, cell phone data paint picture of Andy Banks Craigslist murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second day of trial in the Andy Banks case was full of physical and digital evidence. As the day wrapped up, jurors were able to listen on a short interview between the case’s lead investigator and Justin Merritt. Merritt is on trial for...
cbs17
‘Women, Life, Freedom’: Iranian government protests amplified after team loses to United States in World Cup
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Protests against the Iranian government continue and were only amplified as protesters celebrated the soccer team’s loss to the United States, cheering on the U.S. win as a blow to Iran’s government. Duke University Junior Rosa Golchin is the Vice President of Duke’s...
cbs17
Trial starts for man accused of killing Raleigh man during Craigslist sale in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, William “Andy” Banks went missing after meeting someone from Craigslist to sell a vehicle in Raleigh. Banks body would later be found in Virginia. On Tuesday, the trial of his suspected murderer, Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Va., began. In...
cbs17
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
