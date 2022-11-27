2 killed in wrong-way crash in Crown Point, Indiana 00:26

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Crown Point.

Police say a wrong-way driver was first involved in a minor crash before driving off and going north on I-65 South.

The fatal crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 248, just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Ali Sebastian, 28, of Crown Point, Indiana by the Lake County Coroner's Office, and the driver of the car that was struck, a 48-year-old man, were both killed.

All traffic lanes were shut down for hours while police conducted their investigation.