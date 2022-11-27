ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

2 killed in wrong-way crash in Crown Point, Indiana

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Vn1a_0jOifw6f00

2 killed in wrong-way crash in Crown Point, Indiana 00:26

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Crown Point.

Police say a wrong-way driver was first involved in a minor crash before driving off and going north on I-65 South.

The fatal crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 248, just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Ali Sebastian, 28, of Crown Point, Indiana by the Lake County Coroner's Office, and the driver of the car that was struck, a 48-year-old man, were both killed.

All traffic lanes were shut down for hours while police conducted their investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into squad car

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State Trooper was sent to the hospital Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended on I-80. State police officials say Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in his patrol car with the lights activated blocking off the scene of an earlier crash on eastbound I-80 near mile-marker 11.3.
LAKE STATION, IN
CBS News

Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night. Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated. The...
LAKE STATION, IN
CBS Chicago

UPS Semi-truck goes off bridge, catches fire on Indiana Toll Road in Hammond

CHICAGO(CBS)-- A UPS semi-truck drove off a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road and caught fire before falling into the Calumet River.Indiana State Police said just after 2 a.m., the truck hit the Calumet River bridge and caught fire. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the truck dropped in between the east and west lanes,.UPS confirmed the driver was released from the hospital with minor injuries.Eastbound lanes have reopened, but lanes are still restricted as crews work to clear the scene. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Exit 14. UPS released the following statement: "We are thankful our driver is safe and that no other vehicles were involved. We are working with responding authorities on this continuing investigation."
HAMMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
SAINT JOHN, IN
CBS Chicago

Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired both inside and...
CRETE, IL
wmix94.com

Salem PD arrests man wanted by Indiana homicide investigators

SALEM — A 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man was formally charged Monday in Marion County, Illinois Court with possessing a stolen vehicle. Salem police arrested John Brandon Cox Wednesday at the Circle K gas station on Salem’s Westside when he was found driving a vehicle reportedly stolen in Elkhart, Indiana, where he was also wanted to question in an attempted murder case.
SALEM, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN

Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
HOBART, IN
CBS Chicago

FedEx truck crashes after being stolen in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A FedEx delivery truck was stolen Wednesday evening in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, and was found crashed just a few blocks away.It happened at 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Narragansett Avenue.Police said the driver left the truck unattended while making a delivery, and someone hopped in the driver's seat and left.The crash followed, and the truck was abandoned about half a mile away near Belmont and Narragansett avenues.Police have not said whether anyone was hurt.So far, no one has been arrested. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evanston police hosting gun buyback event this weekend

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- This weekend, the Evanston Police Department is marking 10 years of its gun buyback program.Residents living in Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette, and the North Side of Chicago can turn in their firearms Saturday. They are allowed to turn in any unwanted guns - no questions asked.In return, they will receive money for both the gun and any ammunition. To find out more about the event visit the City of Evanston website. 
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired at police officer in McKinley Park; no injuries reported

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Shots were fired at an on-duty police officer in McKinley Park early Wednesday morning. According to Chicago police, the officer was driving in an unmarked vehicle, in the 2100 block of West 32nd Street, when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The officer did not discharge their weapons. The officer was not injured. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
CHICAGO, IL
wbiw.com

Single vehicle crash leaves two dead on I-65

LAKE CO. – On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:00 A.M., Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-65 at the 240-mile marker. The 240 mile-marker is the exit ramp to State Road 2. A preliminary investigation by Trooper William...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
132K+
Followers
30K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy