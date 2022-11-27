ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

32nd annual Christmas Parade a beacon of holiday spirit and community charity

By By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSTN9_0jOicylU00

CHEYENNE – You’d be hard-pressed to find a local community event more spirited – and populated – than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade.

But two hours before its 32nd installment Saturday evening, the streets of downtown were particularly quiet. The floats that usher in such community spirit were sitting dormant on the outskirts of the parade route.

No attendees had yet claimed their spots on the sidewalk, and only a few were walking through the streets, buying coffee in preparation for the rush of viewers. Soon, there would be children, families and couples all bundled in knit caps and gloves, gripping cups of steaming drinks while watching local organizations take elaborate and innovative floats on a celebratory journey through downtown.

This was very much the calm before the storm. During this time, the Laramie County Toys for Tots truck and its longtime driver and owner, Jeff Kyle, waited on Carey Avenue to kick off the parade for at least the 10th year in a row.

While it might be an honor to lead the parade each year, the only reason Kyle ever got into the role to begin with was to bring more attention to Toys for Tots, which he also founded here in 2010. It’s about bring the children toys, which he said the program does in mass quantities most years.

“Cheyenne is one of the most giving places I’ve ever lived in, and I’ve lived in a lot of places,” Kyle told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I’ve been all over the East, West, all over the United States. As people go, Cheyenne’s right up there. I’d say its probably one of the the nicest cities who take care of their own.”

For all of the holiday festivities that come as a part of the Christmas Parade, the true essence of the event lies in the motivation behind each organization’s participation in the parade.

It is, in reality, a massive outpouring of charity and support for the community, the drivers of each float reminiscing about the joyous reactions on people’s faces more than the fact they’re parading their creation in front of a good chunk of Laramie County residents.

Such is the case with longtime parade participant Bob Sommers, who can be identified by his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, which is completely covered in more than 100 multicolored Christmas lights in each parade for the past 16 years.

Sommers himself has been a part of the parade in some capacity since the 1970s, when his wife rode through a much smaller event as Mrs. Claus. Now, he participates with the Cheyenne Classic Chevy Club, of which he is a member.

This year, the club included some classic Fords and Oldsmobiles, entering the parade as “Cheyenne Classic Chevy & Friends.”

“It just lifts up their spirits,” Sommers said before the parade. “You see the smiles of the little kids’ faces. That’s what we’re here for – for the families.”

It was a much smaller event when Sommers first began participating, but like Kyle, what’s kept him in the parade is the community spirit and the club’s toy run, which has also been going strong for 34 years. This year, they donated $2,200 to The Salvation Army and acquired 80 new toys.

Once darkness fell, the city transformed into one big Christmas gathering, the drivers now warm in their cars, their lights fired up and ready to be admired. Once the Toys for Tots truck forged a path, the banner signaling the beginning of the parade ushered the long line of cars, tractors, snow cats and horses along.

Cheyenne Frontier Days came through with an extravagant “Old West” Christmas display, horses and horse-drawn wagons outfitted just as brightly as any of the massive trucks that followed behind them. Laramie County School District 1 followed close behind in a school bus, and the Israeli Celebration Dancers riled up the crowd right after.

If there were ever a brief silence among the parade watchers, they were quickly jarred awake by the blaring of a truck horn.

The fire department passed through and periodically sounded their sirens, some of the firefighters high-fiving children as they passed by. The Air National Guard drove their model of a C-130 through the crowd, just as they have done since the 1990s, lit up with green lights and drawing admiration from many in the crowd.

In one of the most attention-grabbing entries of the parade, a mob of cyclists riding odd variations of bicycles and unicycles came through – some with disjointed sections, others sporting accessory wheels or a “chopper-like” design.

Troy Strand was a newcomer to the parade, hitching his food truck, Ranch Eats, to the Southern Wyoming Towing and Recovery truck for a joint entry as float number 63. Also in their convoy, entered as float number 63 1/4, was a golf cart modified to re-create the character Tow Mater from the Disney/Pixar movie “Cars.”

Strand wasn’t nervous to drive the big tow truck through the crowd. While his employees smiled through the food truck’s service window as it passed, Strand was more excited to have his family in the cab with him after so many years being a part of the crowd.

“I think it’s a great family event,” he said. “People come out and get to have some fun and see all the creativity.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie

How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have sunny day before possible snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is set to have another sunny day before the snow possibly returns this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 1, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 24 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes Saturday Morning Structure Fire

No injuries were reported from a Saturday morning blaze at an unoccupied multi-family residential structure in Cheyenne according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive at 6:21 a.m. When they arrived at 6:29 am they found a growing fire, with flames and smoke emanating from the building.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

SWAT operation in Cheyenne ends when suspect falls through attic floor

CASPER, Wyo. — Three suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested after a joint SWAT team operation at a Cheyenne residence Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, according to a Cheyenne Police Department release on Thursday. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Damontri McCormick, had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, police...
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday

CHEYENNE — Wyomingites should brace for a strong cold front that will bring heavy snow combined with blustery winds into Friday across sections of the state. Western valleys and mountains will get the first shot of extreme weather as heavy snow develops along the I-80 corridor from Evanston into the Bridger Valley later tonight, according to forecast reports from The National Weather Service in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne housing projects in the works

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People

Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

Highest-paying business jobs in Cheyenne

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/30/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy