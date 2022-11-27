The Duluth Winter Village is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit, You can check it out on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along Harbor Drive outside of the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. This is the second year that the Winter Village has been on Harbor Drive. “It’s going to be filled to the brim with all out local artist an artisan good. What a great way for you to get a task done. For many of us holiday shopping is a task… Make it an experience,” Lucie Amundsen tells us.

DULUTH, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO