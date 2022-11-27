Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Bulldog men’s & women’s basketball teams dominate Minnesota Crookston
On Thursday both the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s and women’s basketball teams notched dominating wins over the University of Minnesota Crookston at Romano Gym. Despite trailing early in the first half the Bulldog men would come back to win 89-61. UMD’s Drew Blair led the game...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Hailey MacLeod named WCHA Rookie of the Month, alum Hunter Shepard earns AHL honors
Not only did Hailey MacLeod have a great November at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD), she had the best November out of any freshman in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). On Tuesday the netminder was awarded WCHA Freshman of the Month honors. MacLeod earned her first two collegiate...
WDIO-TV
One basket separates Cloquet girl’s basketball from Esko in season opening win
The Cloquet girl’s basketball team would sneak past Esko 55-52 in both teams’ season openers in Cloquet on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks’ Alexa Snesrud finished the night with a game-leading 20 points, while Hannah Swanson led Esko with 17 points. Cloquet (1-0) returns home Thursday to host Hermantown...
WDIO-TV
Bischoff records milestone as GRG tops CEC, Hilltoppers shut out North Shore
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) girls hockey hosted Lake Superior Conference opponent Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) on Tuesday, looking to snap a four game losing streak. On the flip side of that, GRG came into the game on a three game winning streak over the Lumberjacks dating back to 2020. Lightning sophomore Mercury Bischoff...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Snow diminishes tonight
A rather robust area of low pressure is responsible for snowfall across the southern and eastern portions of the Northland. Road conditions will continue to be difficult around the shore of Lake Superior and south through Wisconsin. Even Interstate 35 is slick for and has stretches of slow travel due to the snow from Duluth all the way to Minneapolis. Many of the warning and advisories will expire late tonight.
WDIO-TV
In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves
In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
WDIO-TV
Winter Village ready to spread holiday cheer
The Duluth Winter Village is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit, You can check it out on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along Harbor Drive outside of the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. This is the second year that the Winter Village has been on Harbor Drive. “It’s going to be filled to the brim with all out local artist an artisan good. What a great way for you to get a task done. For many of us holiday shopping is a task… Make it an experience,” Lucie Amundsen tells us.
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet and Fond du Lac police departments host annual chili feed
The Cloquet and Fond du Lac police departments hosted their annual chili feed on Thursday evening at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. From 4:30pm to 6:30pm, guests were invited to enjoy a free chili dinner served by staff members from both departments. The event was free to the public, but the police departments were looking to stock the shelves for the holiday season and asked for those who attended to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
WDIO-TV
UPDATE: MNA announces intent to strike; To begin December 11
Thursday Minnesota Nurses Association announced intent to strike. 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports, and Two Harbors voted Wednesday to authorize a potential unfair labor practice strike in order to put patients before profits and to solve the crisis of care and working conditions in their hospitals. The strike is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Sunday, December 11. Nurses in the Twin Cities and at Essentia plan to strike through 7 am on Saturday, December 31- while nurses at St. Luke’s in Duluth and at Lake View in Two Harbors have chosen to strike with no end date set.
WDIO-TV
Scholarships at Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation
Scholarships are a great way to pay for tuition at college, and not many students put in the time and effort for the applications. Applications opened for more than $800-thousand dollars worth of scholarships. These are from the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. The non-profit organization want to support students...
WDIO-TV
Small Business Week: Superior Waffles
On Tower Avenue in Superior, one restaurant is using a breakfast staple to bring joy to customers. Superior Waffles is owned by husband and wife Duo Cal and Natalie Harris. They say their business has really taken off. “Business has been booming. The weekends are bananas”, says Natalie. Superior...
WDIO-TV
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Thirsty Pagan’s holiday plans
Thirsty Pagan Brewing serves up beer and pizza on Winter Street in Superior, and for the next couple Saturdays, they’re also serving holiday cheer. On Dec. 3 and 10, the Thirsty Pagan is hosting a holiday market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have 16 vendors and serve food and drinks made from scratch.
WDIO-TV
MNA nurses voting on a second potential strike
15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are voting Wednesday, whether to authorize a second strike. The vote comes after members from the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) walked off the job for three days back in Septmember. MNA says at this point, there has been little to no movement at the bargaining table since that first strike.
WDIO-TV
Man stabbed, Duluth Police looking for suspect
Update: Around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, Duluth police officers arrested 45-year-old Jerome Voorhees without incident for 1st Degree Assault in relation to the stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, November 29. The 42-year-old male victim is in stable condition. The Duluth Police Department is looking for a suspect in a...
WDIO-TV
People have angst over proposed property tax increases, coupled with higher valuations
Jeremy Laundergan loves his home on Lake Superior, which he and his wife bought in 2012. The engineer lived in California for 18 years, but grew up here. So he’s glad to be back. It’s a modest home, but Laundergan told us the value has nearly doubled in the...
