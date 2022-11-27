Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Lashes Out at Terence Crawford: He’s Just Jealous; Scared of Spence
Jermell Charlo knows who he’s siding with when it comes to the bungled Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. undisputed welterweight championship. Charlo, the undisputed 154-pound champion from Houston, recently backed his stablemate and fellow Texan Spence after talks between Crawford and Spence broke down earlier last month. Crawford mostly blamed Al Haymon, Spence’s advisor and the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, for the collapse in negotiations, saying that a lack of transparency from Haymon on certain financial matters was a major dealbreaker.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think My Dad and Jake Paul Should Fight Bare-Knuckle - I'd Give $100 on PPV
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would love to see Jake Paul fight father John Fury, who is 58-years-old. For the last two years, Paul has been trying to put a fight together with Tyson's younger brother, light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. They were initially set to collide last year, but...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Boxing Scene
Referee Carlos Padilla Admits He Helped Pacquiao Win Fight in 2000; Opponent, Family of Ref Respond
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century, but before the Filipino hero reached global superstardom, he apparently benefited, on one occasion, from a referee’s unseemly assist. In an explosive account, Filipino referee Carlos Padilla admitted that he helped Pacquiao multiple times during his October...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Juan Francisco Estrada, Chocolatito Gonzalez - Face To Face at Final Presser
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in an epic trilogy fight on Saturday night (December 3) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the Super-Flyweight legends opened up on their remarkable journeys to the pinnacle of the sport. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Think Fury Was A Better Fighter When I Last Boxed Him; I’m Better Now
Tyson Fury has dethroned Wladimir Klitschko and defeated Deontay Wilder twice since the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury also has held every heavyweight title at one time or another since he stopped Chisora after the 10th round of their rematch in November 2014. Those accomplishments have enabled the brash Brit to become one of boxing’s biggest attractions since his second fight against Chisora eight years ago.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank on Benn's Second Positive Drug Test: 'I Was, Like, Wow, So He Lied'
Chris Eubank Jr. was all for giving Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt when it was first revealed to him that he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of their projected 157-pound catchweight bout in October. Whatever feelings of bonhomie and charity Eubank had for his embattled rival,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Setting Down Joshua Return For Late March, Open To Make Wilder Fight
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, says the British star is being lined up for a ring return in late March. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. "At the moment, AJ’s plans are...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Says His Purse Check From Saturday Night Bounced Due To Insufficient Funds
Regis Prograis’ period of celebration barely lasted 72 hours. Prograis revealed in a Tweet he posted Wednesday morning that the check bounced for his purse in excess of $1 million for his 11th-round knockout of Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson, California. The newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion was supposed to be paid a $1,080,000 purse and, in accordance with WBC rules pertaining to fights for vacant championships, a $240,000 bonus for winning.
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson: Josh Kelly Lacks Heart, He's in For a Tough Night!
Troy Williamson says he will not need power to beat Josh Kelly in their British title fight on Friday and believes he is well capable of outboxing the former Olympian. Williamson puts his British super-welterweight title on the line for the second time against the highly touted Kelly in Newcastle on Friday, a fight that will be live on Channel 5. The pair know each other well having been both members of the GB squad in Sheffield, where Kelly was one of the stars.
Boxing Scene
Denys Berinchyk Eager To Topple Yvan Mendy on Fury-Chisora Card
A few days go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Boxing Scene
Chocolatito: This Could Be The Best Fight of The Trilogy!
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is ready to go to battle once again with his friendly foe Juan Francisco Estrada on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the living legend expects their trilogy clash to be the best yet. The...
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata WBC/WBA Unification Bout Rescheduled For Jan. 13
The untimely health scare endured by Kim Clavel has produced a six-week delay in her quest to add another belt to her collection. A terrific WBC/WBA junior flyweight title unification bout between Montreal’s Clavel and Mexico City’s Jessica Nery Plata has been rescheduled for January 13 at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. Promoter Yvon Michael confirmed the news on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after being forced to postpone the show that was originally due to take place on Thursday at the same venue.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Confirms That He Has Received His 7-Figure Purse In Full For Zepeda Fight
It took some sorting out, but Regis Prograis has been paid in full for his 11th-round knockout win against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night. Prograis confirmed in a video posted to his Twitter account Thursday that he has received his $1,080,000 guarantee and his $240,000 bonus for winning from promoters of the event. Prograis revealed Wednesday morning on Twitter that the seven-figure check he deposited Monday bounced for insufficient funds.
Boxing Scene
Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator
Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
Boxing Scene
Julio Cesar Martinez: Carmona Is Young And Hungry, Will Bring Everything on Fight Night
It didn’t take long for Julio Cesar Martinez to get over the disappointment of his rematch with McWilliams Arroyo once again hitting the scrap heap. The silver lining was that the reigning WBC flyweight titlist wasn’t the cause for the fallout. Even better news for Mexico City’s Martinez was the news that he would remain on the December 3 DAZN show, as he will face Spain’s Samuel Carmona in the televised co-feature from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Once I Take Carre of Tank - I'll Be Fighting Ryan Garcia
After a red hot 2022 campaign, Hector Luis Garcia plans on picking right back up where he left off in 2023. He takes on WBA world lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on January 7th in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. The event will take place in Washington, DC.
Boxing Scene
Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, December 17
Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raul “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
