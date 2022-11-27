ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KOMO News

Tips for driving in snow, slush from Washington State Patrol

With slushy and snow-filled roads, drivers have been caught by surprise late this fall season. “It’s pretty crazy," said Josh Svik, on Nov. 30, who was taking a break from shoveling snow in the Redmond area. "I mean, the forecast changed a lot. I thought it was supposed to rain. Now it’s what? Five to 6 inches of snow out here.”
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Goode 4 Business

Brad Goode here, with your Goode 4 Business Report. TikTok hiring in Seattle, Possible Iphone shortage ahead, and the latest on the stock market.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

14 sailings added to Bremerton Fast Ferry schedule

BREMERTON, Wash. — Starting Dec. 1, the Bremerton Fast Ferry will be expanding their services to add 14 round trips to their Seattle-Bremerton route schedule each week. “This has been a challenging season for everyone, and we’ve heard the call to be creative with solutions. We appreciate the willingness of Kitsap Transit to partner with WSF in ensuring additional ferry services are available to the community,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Issaquah, Sammamish residents make most of recent snow

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — For most people in Issaquah on Tuesday, even with the snow, the usual daily routine continued. However, the snow’s allure compelled some to break their routine. Ibrahim, one of the residents, who does not even like snow, still took some time to enjoy it. “I...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Snowstorm cleanup underway as power returns to Eastside

DUVALL, Wash. — Snowstorm cleanup is in full force across Duvall. KOMO News spoke to homeowner, Scott Paul after he bought a generator on Wednesday to combat the power outage. “The power’s been out since 11 last night," Paul said. "Food- you know, it’s cold so we put it...
DUVALL, WA
KOMO News

Bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane are looking for a new home

Onyx and Juniper are bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. Onyx is a lionhead rabbit and Juniper is a Holland Lop. They have lived together for several years. Onyx is the more confident bunny and looks out for Juniper. They both enjoy appropriate chew toys for bunnies and eating their fruits and veggies.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

SDOT crews prepare for potential snowfall

SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) salted roads across the city Tuesday, targeting trouble spots to help people avoid a slick evening commute. Light flurries dusted Queen Anne on Tuesday and residents were excited to see some of the snow sticking to windshields and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

What you need to know about Seattle's 2023-24 passed biennial budget

SEATTLE, Wash. — The City of Seattle passed the 2023-24 biennial budget, addressing affordable housing and other critical needs. The budget includes an allocation of more than half a billion dollars towards affordable housing over the next two years. This is made possible because of the progressive payroll tax, which shows a 400% increase in affordable housing funding since 2016.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How will the Seattle city budget address 'crisis' level police staffing?

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department hopes a new recruitment plan funded in the recently passed city budget will help rebuild the agency's ranks. Despite their current recruiting efforts, SPD is hiring fewer officers than originally projected in 2022, while more officers are leaving the department than anticipated, according to staffing data.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Lakewood community honors fallen officers on 13th anniversary of their deaths

LAKEWOOD, WA — The Lakewood community honored four fallen officers Tuesday morning who were killed 13 years ago in the line of duty. On Nov. 29, 2009, Maurice Clemmons walked into a coffee shop and shot four officers preparing for their shifts. Sgt. Mark Renninger, officers Ronald Owens, Tina Griswold, and Greg Richards.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Man injured following shooting on West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching a suspect following a shooting on the West Seattle Bridge Tuesday afternoon that injured a person in a vehicle. Police responded to 6th Ave. South and South Spokane St. around 1:45 p.m. after a driver called 911 to report her passenger had been shot.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Over 180 flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday

SEATTLE — More than 160 arriving and departing flights out of Sea-Tac Airport were canceled Tuesday morning as the Puget Sound region got its first taste of winter weather this season. As of 12:15 p.m., at least 82 arriving flights and 79 departing flights from the airport were canceled,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Practicing gratitude is good for your health, research says

SEATTLE, Wash. — Although Thanksgiving is behind us, doctors said continuing to practice gratitude is good for your health. "When we practice gratitude, our happy hormones increase," said Dr. Scott Itano, Family Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente Washington. "Dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin (which is our bonding hormone), they all increase. We also think that our stress hormone, cortisol decreases."
SEATTLE, WA

