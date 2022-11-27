Read full article on original website
Community tree lighting set for this weekend
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Girard is preparing to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the community tree. The festivities will begin Saturday with a parade starting at Boardman Medical Supply on North State Street. There will be vendors set up, and the parade will start at 3:30 p.m.
Community gathers for annual holiday tradition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As Dec. 1 rings in a most festive month, the Valley is off to a strong start with holiday festivities. One community kicked off with its annual tree lighting ceremony. Austintown celebrated its 35th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening. Dozens of parent and...
Everything you need to know for the Youngstown holiday parade, tree lighting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a long hiatus, the Youngstown Parade and Tree Lighting are finally back. This is the first time for the parade since the pandemic. It’s been a long time coming but the day is here and you can feel the holiday spirit downtown. Local businesses were busy decorating their storefronts since Wednesday preparing for the event.
Boardman motorcycle shop collecting Christmas gifts
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the spirit of giving, Youngstown Cycle and Speed in Boardman is hosting its second annual Christmas toy drive this weekend. The motorcycle shop is collecting toys, clothes, crafts and cash donations for Akron Children’s Hospital. This event will be at the shop on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Work continues on local church after fire
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Parishioners of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard have learned what it means to be patient. It’s been almost 23 months since the church was heavily damaged by fire. A lot of work has gone into the building since then. The church hall kitchen was...
Students deck the halls of Hubbard City Administration Building
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard City Administration Building is all decked out for the Christmas season. This is the third year that Hubbard High School art students have painted a mural on the windows of the building. This year’s theme is “Christmas with Winnie the Pooh and Friends.”
Hot chocolate fundraiser giving cheer to kids at Akron Children’s Hospital
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard students worked to spread some holiday cheer to hospitalized children by serving up a tasty drink. It was all a part of Mrs. Bowman’s second-grade class’s hot chocolate fundraiser. The Prospect students topped the drinks with plenty of marshmallows while learning the...
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
Youngstown businesses prep for holiday event, first parade since pandemic
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Days ahead of time, workers are busy decorating storefronts for this Friday’s Holiday Parade and Tree-lighting in Youngstown. This will be the first year for the parade downtown since the pandemic began, and the parade itself will be winding its way from one end of downtown to the other.
Small fire causes of temporary closure of restaurant
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant in Poland is closed Wednesday following a small fire to an electrical panel outside the building. Firefighters were called to The Fireplace Restaurant at the 2000 block of East Western Reserve around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters found a burnt electrical panel on the outside...
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor. It happened late Thursday morning at the building on West Liberty Street. Firefighters say a maintenance employee opened the door of an an apartment after smelling...
Mill Creek park to close several roads for winter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is alerting the public to some winter road closures coming at the end of the week. High Drive will close between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive. Chestnut Hill Drive will close between Canfield Road and High Drive. Calvary Run Drive will close between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue.
Orchestra pit at Powers Auditorium to ring once again after 20-year hiatus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Ballet Western Reserve performs “The Nutcracker” this weekend, the dancers will be accompanied by something they’ve never experienced before. Something that hasn’t been used at Powers Auditorium in 20 years. Wednesday night, before the dress rehearsal of “The Nutcracker,” musicians...
Trumbull Co. water, sewer customers seeing increase in bills
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it. When customers go to the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer website, there’s a notice at the top of the screen advising residents of the bill increases.
Youngstown honoring those affected by AIDS
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is World AIDS Day, and for more than 30 years, people have united on this day. It’s a time to support people with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS. HIV can be passed through unclean needles or through sexual contact....
Breakfast with the Bishop campaign raising money for those in need
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Catholic Charities is joining Giving Tuesday by hosting its first Breakfast with the Bishop event. The event Tuesday morning at Mt. Carmel Hall kicks off its annual campaign. The goal is to raise at least $20,000 in just 24 hours. Any gift, large or small,...
Superintendent discusses future of Poland school buildings
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone who pays property taxes in Poland is being given an opportunity to voice their opinions of what should be done with the schools. Should new ones be built? Or should they continue to maintain the buildings currently in place? Today, we talked with Superintendent Craig Hockenberry about the options.
Voting open for local students’ artwork
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. This popular program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. Twenty-one schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in this contest.
United Methodist split continues among NEO churches
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — While only one church in the Mahoning Valley District has disaffiliated itself from the United Methodist Church, others in the region are likely to follow. According to the Associated Press, the United Methodist Church is one of several mainline Protestant denominations in America that are...
HIV/AIDS survival and struggle on display in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Sisters have been supporting Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS for years. Right now, there are 800 people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties living with HIV. In 2019, an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the U.S., according to hiv.gov. The Ursuline...
