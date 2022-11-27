Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Penn State Running Back Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Penn State running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon. Singleton is the first Nittany Lion to take home the award since Christian Hackenberg in 2013. Singleton burst onto the scene during his first year in...
State College
PSU grapplers fare well at NWCA Classic
UNIVERSITY PARK — Before the No. 1 Penn State wrestling team resumes action this weekend with a pair of road dual meets, coach Cael Sanderson spent much of his time Tuesday during the team’s media availability looking back at the Nittany Lions’ most recent successes. The Nittany...
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Falls 101-94 in Double Overtime to Clemson
Traveling deep into much warmer territory, Penn State men’s basketball fell to Clemson 101-94 in double overtime on Tuesday night, falling just short in what was ultimately a comeback effort and dropping the Nittany Lions to 6-2 on the year. Penn State trailed the Tigers by seven with 51 seconds to go before an eventual three-point shot by Andrew Funk banked in to tie the game with five seconds remaining.
State College
Unbeaten State High to battle Harrisburg in PIAA semis
In recent years, the State College Little Lions always seemed to end their football season somewhere in the PIAA playoffs against a team from the WPIAL. After losing, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 12 of its last 13 games against District 7 teams, State College stared down history and dispatched D7’s North Allegheny, 28-7, on Friday night in the state quarterfinals held at home on Memorial Field.
State College
Rick Bryant retires from CPFA
By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
State College
Bendapudi Recommends Reuniting Penn State’s Two Law Schools
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi is recommending that the university reunite its two separately accredited law schools into one. Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park would become Penn State Dickinson Law, with its primary location in Carlisle and led by current Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway.
State College
William E. Sopper
William E. Sopper, age 94, of State College, PA died Monday November 28, 2022 at Juniper Village in State College. Born August 16, 1928 in Friedens, PA, he was the son of Edward and Elizabeth Sopper and the brother of Jean Metz of Baltimore, MD and Gloria Tkach (deceased) of Bethlehem, PA. He married Marie Louise Bachman in Allentown, PA on December 29, 1951, who preceded him in death.
State College
Taste of the Month: Worth the weekly wait at Crumbl
The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, gift giving and, of course, cookies. Everyone can find unique versions of their favorite cookies at State College’s sweetest new addition, Crumbl Cookies. Crumbl offers a rotating variety of gourmet cookies and ice cream at its storefront on Colonnade Way...
State College
Discovery Space and the State College Food Bank team up to promote science for families
STATE COLLEGE — Engaging in hands-on science explorations as a kid is not only fun, but important for the future development of critical thinking, decision making and literacy skills. In State College, those experiences just became more accessible. Discovery Space joined the Museums for All initiative, pledging to offer...
State College
Opinion: State College Should Become a 4-Day Workweek Test Lab
Raise your hand if you’re currently working five days a week and would hate dropping down to four. No one? A four-day workweek would be awesome and State College is the perfect place to test it out. Here’s why. State College is already one of the most flexible...
State College
Opening Date Set for Giant Supermarket in Benner Township
A new Bellefonte-area supermarket is almost ready to open its doors. Giant Food Stores on Thursday announced it will open a new supermarket at 2699 Benner Pike at 8 a.m. on Friday Dec. 16. The 50,000-square-foot store is slated to become the first establishment to open in the new Paradise...
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
State College
CATA introduces new partnership to encourage shared rides
STATE COLLEGE — As businesses in the State College area continue to grow, employees return to the workplace and commute costs increase, CATA is making improvements to its longstanding vanpool program through a partnership with Commute with Enterprise. This partnership supports and continues CATA’s commitment to a family of...
State College
Starbucks Slated to Open New State College Location, Close Another
One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is expected to shake up its State College locations. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. is expected to close by the end of January, an employee confirmed on Thursday. The Centre Court shop’s closure is expected to make way for a new Starbucks location in the commercial space on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex at 150 E. Beaver Ave.
State College
Craft beverage gift ideas
Every year, when I gather with my family for the holidays, there is always a special gift under the tree for me. It is never wrapped in an elegant way, maybe just a bow on top, but what is inside is a wonderful surprise—six surprises to be exact. Yes, it is a mixed six-pack filled with craft beer that I have never tried before—my family sure does know me well.
State College
Healthy holiday recipes from the executive chef
STATE COLLEGE — Patients who stay at Mount Nittany Medical Center often rave about the food. To give you a “taste” of the special offerings, Mount Nittany Health Culinary Services Manager Craig Hamilton has shared a couple of healthy holiday recipes. STUFFED ACORN SQUASH. (Yield 6 Servings)...
State College
A special tradition …
BELLEFONTE — It doesn’t get any better than Bellefonte Victorian Christmas. Victorian Christmas is a tradition unlike any other. After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned in full force in 2021, celebrating its 40th anniversary. 2022 marks year No. 41 for the holiday tradition.
State College
Bair Retiring After 16 Years as Centre Region Fire Director
After 16 years as Centre Region fire director, Steve Bair is retiring at the end of December. The Centre Region Council of Governments General Forum recognized Bair on Monday night with a resolution of commendation and appreciation. “Steve has earned the unwavering respect, trust and dedication of his peers, and...
State College
Discovery Space, State College Food Bank Partner for Free Admission
Discovery Space is partnering with a local food bank to help make science education more accessible for State College-area families. The State College children’s science museum announced on Monday it has joined the Museums for All program and is now offering free admission to families that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To take advantage of the offer, SNAP-eligible guests must show their card at Discovery Space’s front desk.
