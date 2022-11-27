Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. FIRST ALERT: Mauna Loa continues to erupt and back to trade winds. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:52...
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday. A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce lighter winds on Sunday.
Mauna Loa lava flow moves at slower pace as it spreads into flatter area
The USGS says as of this morning, lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is about 3.3 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii Volcano Observatory...
More snow possible Thursday morning for lower elevations
More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall
(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
Winter Storm Warning in Place as Washington Hit by Power Outages
Over 120,000 customers have been left without power as many deal with the intense weather conditions.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
Flash flood warning issued for East Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 1100 PM HST. *At 805 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding […]
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80
Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
