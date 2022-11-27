ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday. A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce lighter winds on Sunday.
HAWAII STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
Bring Me The News

Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
27 First News

Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall

(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
OHIO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening

Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
LOUISIANA STATE
KHON2

Flash flood warning issued for East Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 1100 PM HST. *At 805 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding […]
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KETV.com

Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80

Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
SEWARD, NE

