Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa
Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access 'for all'...
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway. If it continues at its current rate, lava could reach Daniel K Inouye highway as soon as Friday. For Oahu's elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn't just about the food.
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy's toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed.
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. FIRST ALERT: Mauna Loa continues to erupt and back to trade winds.
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead.
Rapid-fire questions with Gov.-Elect Josh Green
Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. "I think trying to make anything fun for a child who's going through a treatment that's difficult helps." Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross...
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors.
Navy officials still not sure what caused spill of toxic fire suppressant at Red Hill facility
Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access 'for all'...
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow.
Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
HNN News Brief (Dec. 1, 2022)
Experts said it is also not known how long this eruption will last. Slow-moving lava flow from Mauna Loa draws spectators to its dazzling fire show. The lava from the Mauna Loa eruption continues to flow at a steady pace, drawing many spectators to a dazzling fire show.
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,012 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 367,352. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is closing due to financial woes
KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is shutting down at the end of the year. The owner said the pandemic and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. “We actually got hit with a double...
Business Report: December flights to Hawai'i
The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October.
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
