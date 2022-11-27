ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Green Bay

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Green Bay, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GREEN BAY, WI
Authorities arrest Racine dating app 'predator' tied to woman who died

FRANKLIN — The Racine man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them, one of whom died after meeting with him at a South Milwaukee bar, has been caught. Officers from the Franklin Police Department in Milwaukee County took Timothy Olson, 52, into custody Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., according to a social media post from the department.
RACINE, WI
Highest-paying business jobs in Fond du Lac

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Highest-paying business jobs in Oshkosh

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OSHKOSH, WI
Highest-paying business jobs in Appleton

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Appleton, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
APPLETON, WI
Highest-paying business jobs in Sheboygan

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Sheboygan, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say

CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
RACINE, WI

