Charlotte, NC

Light Up the Winter Night at Children of the World Learning Center Dec 10

Children of the World Learning Center, 6030 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, is hosting Light Up the Winter Night on December 10th, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free, with a suggested $5 donation for adults. huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition

The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition is taking place Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, North Carolina. Hours:. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
The Vintage Market Before Christmas at Super Abari Game Bar Dec 4

Super Abari Game Bar and CLTure are bringing The Vintage Market Before Christmas to Super Abari Game Bar, 1015 Seigle Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or for yourself!. The retro sports vintage holiday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
3 Shot Outside Event Venue in Rock Hill, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say three people were shot outside an event venue on Saturday, November 26th. All victims are expected to survive. According to police, they were called to Charlotte Metro Event Venue, which is on Cinema Drive in Rock Hill, around 11:26 PM.
ROCK HILL, SC
Gaston County Mugshots November 29th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe

Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
STATESVILLE, NC
One Person Dead After Crash On I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have not said what led up to a deadly crash on I-85 Saturday afternoon. Medic told WCCB that it happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive around 2 p.m. One person died in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC

