FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
charlotteonthecheap.com
Santa Paws in the Park in Belmont — free pictures of your dog with Santa Dec 4
Bring your pet to Santa Paws in the Park at Stowe Park, 24 S Main Street, Belmont, North Carolina, on Sunday, December 4th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Looking for a new best friend? Check out this list of adoptable dogs and cats in Charlotte!. At this free...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Light Up the Winter Night at Children of the World Learning Center Dec 10
Children of the World Learning Center, 6030 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, is hosting Light Up the Winter Night on December 10th, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free, with a suggested $5 donation for adults. huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition
The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition is taking place Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, North Carolina. Hours:. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the...
charlotteonthecheap.com
The Vintage Market Before Christmas at Super Abari Game Bar Dec 4
Super Abari Game Bar and CLTure are bringing The Vintage Market Before Christmas to Super Abari Game Bar, 1015 Seigle Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or for yourself!. The retro sports vintage holiday...
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
Car with child inside catches fire while driver is in store, police say
A man is facing charges after leaving a child and two dogs inside a vehicle that caught fire while he was in a store, Rock Hill Police said Monday.
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
cn2.com
3 Shot Outside Event Venue in Rock Hill, Police Say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say three people were shot outside an event venue on Saturday, November 26th. All victims are expected to survive. According to police, they were called to Charlotte Metro Event Venue, which is on Cinema Drive in Rock Hill, around 11:26 PM.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
3 treated in separate NC overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic
Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WITN
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
Detectives investigate homicide in west Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. Police said they received a call on Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 500 block of Skipwith Place. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a person dead from...
4 hurt in crash on I-77 in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 near Brookshire Boulevard early Sunday morning, paramedics said. The crash happened around 3 a.m. MEDIC said they took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital, and three others were taken with serious injuries. I-77 North near...
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Dead After Crash On I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have not said what led up to a deadly crash on I-85 Saturday afternoon. Medic told WCCB that it happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive around 2 p.m. One person died in the crash.
