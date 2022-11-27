SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football Playoff Board of Managers agreed to expand the CFP to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-25 season. The first round of the expanded College Football Playoff will be held on Saturday, December 21. The games will be held at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded school. The matchups will be the No. 12 seed at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.

