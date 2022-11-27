Read full article on original website
Runnin’ Utes Go Wire-To-Wire, Hand No. 4 Arizona First Loss
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men’s basketball team went wire-to-wire in an upset of the No. 4 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes hosted the Wildcats at the Huntsman Center for their Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday, December 1. Utah defeated Arizona, 81-66. The...
Devin Kaufusi Lays Out Challenges, Advantages Utah Has Against USC
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is back in the Pac-12 title game for the fourth time in five years – excluding the unique COVID-19 season in 2020. Yes, the Utes had to have a lot of things go right to get back into the championship game but that doesn’t matter, they are back.
Three Things To Watch: No. 11 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC Pac-12 Championship Edition
LAS VEGAS- The stage is set for what could perhaps be an epic rematch of one of the better games in the Pac-12 this past season. No. 11 Utah and No. 4 USC will meet up once more, this time in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game. The stakes...
What The 12-Team College Football Playoff Means For BYU, Utah, Utah State
SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football Playoff is about to enter a 12-team era. Hard to believe. But it’s happening in 2024. Fans of teams from inside the state of Utah should be excited about the change. We’ve been at the center of playoff debates here in...
All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
Jaren Hall Remains Focused On Playing In BYU’s Bowl Game
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a right ankle injury in the win over Stanford on November 26. The injury was deemed “precautionary,” and there was no break in the ankle. That’s good news for Hall, who has to decide soon whether to move...
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
BYU Vs. Westminster: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis From Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball returns to action after a week in the Bahamas. However, BYU will call Salt Lake City home this week instead of returning to the Marriott Center. BYU will play two games at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. It’s the first time...
Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Guard Spencer Johnson
SALT LAKE CITY – When will BYU get starting guard Spencer Johnson back from an injury? The 6-foot-5 starter missed BYU’s 100-70 victory over Westminster on Tuesday night. He continues to be sidelined from a knee injury during the Thanksgiving night loss to Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
BYU Sets Single-Game 3-Point Record In Blowout Over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena. Five different BYU players scored in double-figures as the Cougars improve their season record to 5-3 overall. BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point...
Weber State Basketball Drops Road Contest To Tarleton State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats struggled on the defensive end as they fell on the road to Tarleton State 75-65 on Tuesday night in Texas. Dillon Jones led Weber State with 16 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting from the field against Tarleton State. Junior Ballard dropped 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the three-point line. KJ Cunningham added 10 points off the bench.
Stanford Expresses Regret For Band Performance During BYU Game
PROVO, Utah – During halftime of the Stanford-BYU football game on November 26, the Stanford Band used controversial phrases during a performance. The Stanford Band, historically known for pushing the envelope with its performances, had a skit during the BYU game called “gay chicken.” During the performance, three women acted out a wedding ceremony with the “wedding official” using common terms used for temple marriages in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Utah High School Basketball Streaming Guide: Nov. 29 – Dec. 2
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
BYU Football Looking To Find ‘Difference Makers’ In Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Transfer portal season is upon us. Let’s say this might be the most fascinating portal season to date. And BYU football appears to be in a spot where they will be involved with all the comings and goings in the portal. For the first time...
College Football Playoff Officially Expanding To 12 Teams Beginning In 2024-25 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football Playoff Board of Managers agreed to expand the CFP to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-25 season. The first round of the expanded College Football Playoff will be held on Saturday, December 21. The games will be held at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded school. The matchups will be the No. 12 seed at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.
Real Salt Lake Partners With SeatGeek Ahead Of 2023 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake has announced a new and exciting partnership with SeatGeek that will enhance the fan experience at America First Field. Beginning at the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, SeatGeek will act as the club’s official ticketing provider. SeatGeek is...
