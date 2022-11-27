Read full article on original website
Spear's 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Led by Kahliel Spear's 27 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Wright State Raiders 80-59 on Thursday night. The Colonials are now 3-5 on the season, while the Raiders fell to 5-3.
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
(Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to...
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Is the Poorest City in North Dakota
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Cloud
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Portions of Minnesota could see 6 inches or more of snow today
(Undated)--Portions of Minnesota will have difficult travel conditions today. (Tuesday) The National Weather Service says that widespread plowable snow is expected today with a narrower band of heavier snow. Officials say around 6 inches will most likely fall in the heavier band, but locally higher totals will be possible. For...
