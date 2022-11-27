Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and holiday drinks can go a long way. Lucy’s, Truk’t, Velvet buffalo and Merrill & Houston’s are among the seven Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels and restaurants in Rock County stirring up some holiday spirits for cocktails for a cause. There are different festive cocktails to try all month long; and with all drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka sold, one dollar will be donated to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

