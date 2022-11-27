Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Related
WIFR
Rockford Park District lights up mini displays Dec. 1
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight, decorations and lights will glimmer across Rockford parks!. Night-time winter light displays by the Rockford Park District begin December 1 at Alpine Park entrance, Brown Park, Fairgrounds Park, Sand Park Pool and Wantz Memorial Park. The Making Parks Bright light displays will shine from dusk...
WIFR
Not-for-profits show holiday spirit in FHN Community Festival of Trees
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Local not-for-profit organizations are putting their holiday spirit on display this month during FHN’s Community Festival of Trees. 21 organizations decked their holiday trees to participate in the festivities. The decorations can be seen free to the public from now through Thursday, Dec. 22., at the Freeport Public Library,100 E. Douglas St., or online.
WIFR
Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December
Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and holiday drinks can go a long way. Lucy’s, Truk’t, Velvet buffalo and Merrill & Houston’s are among the seven Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels and restaurants in Rock County stirring up some holiday spirits for cocktails for a cause. There are different festive cocktails to try all month long; and with all drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka sold, one dollar will be donated to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
WIFR
RRVBC kicks off 23 Days of Giving
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You don’t want to miss this!. Join the Rock River Valley Blood Center along with 23 WIFR for our annual holiday blood drive. 23 Days of Giving marks a time of year when donations are needed the most―donors get busy are out of town and donations tend to be at their lowest, but the demand for life-saving blood is always present.
Rockford’s Stroll on State celebrates the start of the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holidays in the stateline. Saturday was the tenth year for the “Stroll on State” festival. Hundreds of people lined State Street for the parade Saturday afternoon, which included local groups, organizations and their pups handing out candy to kids and kids at heart. There were also 10 […]
WIFR
Sunny and Calm Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 30′s. Windy tomorrow with highs close to 50. We could see drizzle and a few light rain showers tomorrow afternoon. Down to the teens Friday night. 30 on Saturday with feel like numbers in the teens.
WIFR
Rockford music academy to welcome local jazz violinist for concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Music Academy in Rockford will welcome a special guest next Friday to perform alongside its students. Randy Sabien, jazz violinist and Rockford native will perform in the first show of the academy’s 2022 Winter Workshop at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, hosted at First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 225 S. 3rd St.
WIFR
GoFundMe set up for local fire victims
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a devastating fire claimed the life of four pets and destroyed the home of a Rockford family, a GoFundMe page has been started to help get the residents back on their feet. The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 1600 of Arlington avenue, near Sinnissippi...
WIFR
Chilly day with strong winds only adding to the bitter cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a chilly one today, and a windy one at that, with temperatures not even breaking into the 30s. Our high in Rockford today was only 29 degrees with a wind-chill of 10 degrees, making it feel a lot colder outside. Hopefully you were bundled up in your scarves, gloves, hat and winter coat to protect yourself from the harsh cold.
WIFR
Wildlife rescue asks for community help, rescues blind racoon from Machesney Park tree
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local wildlife rescue has been in a whirlwind this week with one of their furry patients. According to Christina’s Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation, “Ruby” the blind raccoon, had been stuck in a tree in Machesney Park since Thanksgiving. With some help from...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
WIFR
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
WIFR
Boys & Girls Club of Rockford mourns loss of director Glenn Patterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford is mourning the loss of a community leader this week. Memorial services for Glenn Patterson will be held throughout the weekend and into next week:. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 - Candlelight vigil at the Blackhawk Boys...
Outage caused by balloon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly […]
WIFR
Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
WIFR
How the looming rail strike could impact your food purchases in the region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. House approved a tentative labor bargain Wednesday, that would avoid the looming rail strike set for December 9. Now, the bill moves to the senate for vote. “We can work on that in the senate, and should as quickly as possible,” said Senator Dick...
WIFR
Clint Patterson remembers father, Blackhawk Boys & Girls club director, Glenn Patterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday evening, Clint Patterson prepared to watch another football game with his father, Glenn. “Anybody that saw my dad out you know he was gonna be head to toe in packer gear, he loves the packers, I definitely wouldn’t say as much as my mom but sometimes it would be close depending on if they’re in the playoffs or not,” Clint said.
Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
WIFR
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
WIFR
YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several local companies in the IT sector need workers at all skill levels and one program at the YWCA Northwestern Illinois could help people meet those qualifications. The new TechLab program at the YWCA offers hands-on training and certifications for women, people of color and under-served...
Comments / 0