Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford Park District lights up mini displays Dec. 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight, decorations and lights will glimmer across Rockford parks!. Night-time winter light displays by the Rockford Park District begin December 1 at Alpine Park entrance, Brown Park, Fairgrounds Park, Sand Park Pool and Wantz Memorial Park. The Making Parks Bright light displays will shine from dusk...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Not-for-profits show holiday spirit in FHN Community Festival of Trees

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Local not-for-profit organizations are putting their holiday spirit on display this month during FHN’s Community Festival of Trees. 21 organizations decked their holiday trees to participate in the festivities. The decorations can be seen free to the public from now through Thursday, Dec. 22., at the Freeport Public Library,100 E. Douglas St., or online.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December

Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and holiday drinks can go a long way. Lucy’s, Truk’t, Velvet buffalo and Merrill & Houston’s are among the seven Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels and restaurants in Rock County stirring up some holiday spirits for cocktails for a cause. There are different festive cocktails to try all month long; and with all drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka sold, one dollar will be donated to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

RRVBC kicks off 23 Days of Giving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You don’t want to miss this!. Join the Rock River Valley Blood Center along with 23 WIFR for our annual holiday blood drive. 23 Days of Giving marks a time of year when donations are needed the most―donors get busy are out of town and donations tend to be at their lowest, but the demand for life-saving blood is always present.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Sunny and Calm Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 30′s. Windy tomorrow with highs close to 50. We could see drizzle and a few light rain showers tomorrow afternoon. Down to the teens Friday night. 30 on Saturday with feel like numbers in the teens.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford music academy to welcome local jazz violinist for concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Music Academy in Rockford will welcome a special guest next Friday to perform alongside its students. Randy Sabien, jazz violinist and Rockford native will perform in the first show of the academy’s 2022 Winter Workshop at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, hosted at First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 225 S. 3rd St.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe set up for local fire victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a devastating fire claimed the life of four pets and destroyed the home of a Rockford family, a GoFundMe page has been started to help get the residents back on their feet. The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 1600 of Arlington avenue, near Sinnissippi...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Chilly day with strong winds only adding to the bitter cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a chilly one today, and a windy one at that, with temperatures not even breaking into the 30s. Our high in Rockford today was only 29 degrees with a wind-chill of 10 degrees, making it feel a lot colder outside. Hopefully you were bundled up in your scarves, gloves, hat and winter coat to protect yourself from the harsh cold.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
WIFR

Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clint Patterson remembers father, Blackhawk Boys & Girls club director, Glenn Patterson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday evening, Clint Patterson prepared to watch another football game with his father, Glenn. “Anybody that saw my dad out you know he was gonna be head to toe in packer gear, he loves the packers, I definitely wouldn’t say as much as my mom but sometimes it would be close depending on if they’re in the playoffs or not,” Clint said.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

YWCA TechLab program could shorten local IT labor gaps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several local companies in the IT sector need workers at all skill levels and one program at the YWCA Northwestern Illinois could help people meet those qualifications. The new TechLab program at the YWCA offers hands-on training and certifications for women, people of color and under-served...
ROCKFORD, IL

