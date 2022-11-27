Read full article on original website
Downtown Lapeer to host two-day Winterfest
LAPEER, MI - The historic Lapeer Winterfest is on the horizon, which features a nighttime Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, a visit with Santa Claus and more. The two day event runs from Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, and each year the Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lapeer Main Street DDA team up to bring this annual celebration to the community.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City’s Guy Center sells for $237,000
The sale of a property at 303 Water Street, referred to locally as The Guy Center, has concluded and new owners, Riverfront Ella, LLC, in care of Scott Richardson, signed the final paperwork on Nov. 3. A one-story building with commercial zoning, the Guy Center was constructed in 1970, includes...
HometownLife.com
Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit
Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron council, with little discussion, okays purchase of $278,000 armored vehicle for police department
The Port Huron City Council voted unanimously at its regular meeting on Nov. 14 to purchase an armored vehicle for the police department for $277,903. The city will purchase a BearCat G2 from Lenco Armored Vehicles of Pittsfield, Mass. The purchase comes two and a half years after demonstrations against...
fox2detroit.com
5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, ATVs, and more in December -- See the auction schedule
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Cars, trucks, ATVs, and more are going up for auction soon in Detroit. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions where you can find all sorts of vehicles. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A one-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County. St. Clair Shores police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. View: Local 4′s live traffic map...
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set. The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
Multiple freeways closed downtown after vehicle crashes through barrier, falls 16 ft. onto I-75/375 interchange
A bad traffic crash which prompted multiple freeway closures is causing headaches for commuters in downtown Detroit Tuesday morning after authorities say a vehicle drove off an overpass and fell onto the I-75/375 entrance ramp.
10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
Mount Clemens boy charged with bringing knife, ‘hit list’ to school
The 10-year-old allegedly asked another juvenile to hold down a student while he stabbed him
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.
A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
