ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Downtown Lapeer to host two-day Winterfest

LAPEER, MI - The historic Lapeer Winterfest is on the horizon, which features a nighttime Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, a visit with Santa Claus and more. The two day event runs from Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, and each year the Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lapeer Main Street DDA team up to bring this annual celebration to the community.
LAPEER, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marine City’s Guy Center sells for $237,000

The sale of a property at 303 Water Street, referred to locally as The Guy Center, has concluded and new owners, Riverfront Ella, LLC, in care of Scott Richardson, signed the final paperwork on Nov. 3. A one-story building with commercial zoning, the Guy Center was constructed in 1970, includes...
MARINE CITY, MI
HometownLife.com

Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit

Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A one-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County. St. Clair Shores police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. View: Local 4′s live traffic map...
CBS Detroit

Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set.  The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years

While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.

A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
WIXOM, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy