KYTV
SPONSORED: Enjoy the outdoors this winter with the Dickerson Park Zoo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Despite colder temperatures, the Dickerson Park Zoo is open all year round. It’s a great time to see some of your favorite animals without facing the crowds of people.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Get pets ready for the holidays with Zoomin Groomin
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Does your pooch need a bath before the big holiday family gathering? Alyssa Kelly sits down with the folks of Zoomin Groomin and their pup, Lyla, to show you just how easy their services are!
KYTV
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season. 1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar. Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.
KYTV
UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
KYTV
Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
KYTV
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home. Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health. “Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating...
KYTV
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
KYTV
SPONSORED: How you can help the Salvation Army this holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -You probably recognize the sound of the bells every year. The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign is paramount in raising funds not just for the holiday season, but all year long. Here’s how you can help.
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection. Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit Fleming as he walked across Campbell Avenue. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.
KYTV
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol praised its K9 for sniffing out drugs during a traffic stop in Greene County. Troopers stopped the vehicle on I-44 for a traffic violation. K9 James led troopers to 170 pounds of methamphetamine. Troopers arrested the driver from out of state. To...
KYTV
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
KYTV
Silver Dollar City named to national Best Christmas Lights Displays list
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the 34th year in a row, An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City is underway and open to visitors. In years past, the festival put the park in the national spotlight by being featured on Good Morning America as one of the top five holiday events and being voted “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” 5 times in a row by readers of USA Today. Now, the park gets another national accolade.
KYTV
Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy, Reeds Spring football
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring football team is going places no Reeds Spring boys team before them ever has. “I don’t know how to feel, it’s just unreal,” said junior quarterback Blandy Burrall. “[We are the} first one in history to go in our school, so it’s crazy.”
KYTV
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week. It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.
KYTV
Thieves steal toys from Dollar General in Republic, Mo., meant for families in need
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man stole toys and books from a Dollar General store in Republic donated to go to local kids. The crime happened Wednesday morning. Lutheran Family & Children Services, a not-for-profit set to help children, was set to give the gifts to around 300 kids.
KYTV
City of Lockwood, Mo., tables proposal for 12% increase on electric bills
LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lockwood voted Tuesday night to table a vote on a proposed 12% hike in electric bills. The city council will on the proposal at its next meeting. The mayor, Ken Snider, says it is necessary because the town is losing $1,000 a day...
KYTV
The Gathering Tree breaks ground on Eden Village 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit is taking a step toward providing shelter for the homeless. The Gathering Tree will break ground on Eden Village 3 on Wednesday. Eden Village has two existing communities, one on Division Street and the other on Bower Street. This new development will look a little different than the other two villages. Eden Village 3 will have 24 modular duplexes. The L-shaped buildings will help create community while offering some privacy to the residents.
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
