ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season. 1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar. Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection. Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit Fleming as he walked across Campbell Avenue. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Silver Dollar City named to national Best Christmas Lights Displays list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the 34th year in a row, An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City is underway and open to visitors. In years past, the festival put the park in the national spotlight by being featured on Good Morning America as one of the top five holiday events and being voted “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” 5 times in a row by readers of USA Today. Now, the park gets another national accolade.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy, Reeds Spring football

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring football team is going places no Reeds Spring boys team before them ever has. “I don’t know how to feel, it’s just unreal,” said junior quarterback Blandy Burrall. “[We are the} first one in history to go in our school, so it’s crazy.”
REEDS SPRING, MO
KYTV

Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week. It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The Gathering Tree breaks ground on Eden Village 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit is taking a step toward providing shelter for the homeless. The Gathering Tree will break ground on Eden Village 3 on Wednesday. Eden Village has two existing communities, one on Division Street and the other on Bower Street. This new development will look a little different than the other two villages. Eden Village 3 will have 24 modular duplexes. The L-shaped buildings will help create community while offering some privacy to the residents.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy