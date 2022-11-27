ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car

OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he stole his 92-year-old grandfather’s SUV. Officers received a notification from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen car Tuesday. Further investigation uncovered that Tayler Browning stole the Nissan SUV while his grandfather was sleeping. Officers...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police.
TULSA, OK
KISS 106

Man Wielding Gun Arrested After Family Monopoly Game Turns Violent

Some families take their game night very seriously — so much so that one man was arrested after a game of Monopoly turned violent. John Armstrong of Tulsa, Okla., was drinking with relatives when their family game night went very wrong. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to the family's home after a family member called 911 to report "shots fired."
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Mayes County DUI crash ends in death

Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6

2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County

Two women are dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
CREEK COUNTY, OK

