Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
Man Wanted In Connection To Drug Death Arrested
TULSA, Okla. - A man wanted for selling heroin that caused someone’s death has been captured, according to U.S. Marshals. Jason Hurt was arrested on Sunday by Tulsa Police and is on hold for the Marshals Service.
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car
OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
KTUL
Woman arrested, accused of breaking into apartment, locking chain locks on doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of breaking into two apartments. On Nov. 26, officers said they responded to a burglary in progress at an apartment near 91st and Riverside. The victim told police she was in the process of moving and came back to...
Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he stole his 92-year-old grandfather’s SUV. Officers received a notification from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen car Tuesday. Further investigation uncovered that Tayler Browning stole the Nissan SUV while his grandfather was sleeping. Officers...
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
News On 6
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police.
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
Affidavit reveals confession details after four Okmulgee men murdered
OKMULGEE, Okla. — An affidavit, unsealed just today, reveals a statement about a confession and possible motive in the murder of four Okmulgee men. Okmulgee Police found the dismembered remains of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14. Joseph...
Police looking for man wanted in Tulsa woman's killing
Officers received a disturbance call to a home near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue around 5:50 a.m.
Man Wielding Gun Arrested After Family Monopoly Game Turns Violent
Some families take their game night very seriously — so much so that one man was arrested after a game of Monopoly turned violent. John Armstrong of Tulsa, Okla., was drinking with relatives when their family game night went very wrong. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to the family's home after a family member called 911 to report "shots fired."
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
Mayes County DUI crash ends in death
Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
News On 6
2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County
Two women are dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
Comments / 0