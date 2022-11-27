ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Football: UNLV outlasts Nevada in Fremont Cannon rivalry game

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

The Wolf Pack put up a great fight, and was just three yards short of the goal line at the end, but the state football rivalry game belongs to the south.

UNLV downed Nevada 27-22, on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to win the Fremont Cannon, the heaviest trophy in college football at 545 pounds.

It was Nevada's (2-10) 10th straight loss after starting the season 2-0. It was UNLV's (5-7) first win after losing its previous six games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVHXW_0jOiYWk400

The Rebels went ahead 27-16 after Nick Williams scored o a long touchdown pass with 6 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the game.

But Nevada answered right back as senior Toa Taua scored his team-leading 11th rushing touchdown of the season to pull Nevada with five, 27-22. The point-after attempt pass failed.

The Wolf Pack then forced UNLV to punt on three-and-out and promptly marched down the field in two minutes as quarterback Nate Cox found receivers on both sidelines.

The Wolf Pack had first-and-goal from the UNLV three-yard line with 16 seconds remaining but failed to score.

Nevada coach Ken Wilson said work will begin immediately to win the Fremont Cannon back.

"We'll start first thing in the morning to make sure that doesn't happen next year," Wilson said. "That's a tough deal. We had too many times we had the ball in good territory and we had field goals instead of touchdowns."

Talton's big day

Nevada kicker Brandon Talton had three field goals, of 25, 26 and 40 yards. His third field goal in the middle of the third quarter was the 68th in his career at Nevada

Nevada got out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on two Talton field goals after getting short fields. The Pack added a 75-yard pass from Nate Cox to B.J. Casteel, the Pack's longest play from scrimmage this season

But UNLV scored 17 unanswered points, including in a fumble recovery near midfield when Nevada went for it on fourth-and-one.

More notes

It was the second straight game UNLV had a fumble recovery for a score, after going six seasons without one.

The Rebels led 17-13 at the half.

Cox pass to Casteel was his fifth TD pass of the season. He finished 27-of-44 for 276 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Taua finished the game with a season-high 144 rushing yards on 29 attempts, and his 11th rushing touchdown of the season. He also caught six passes for 16 yards. His 144 rushing yards moved him to 3,997 for his career, and sixth on Nevada’s all-time list. He finished the 2022 season with a career-high 911 rushing yards.

Nevada gained a season-high 458 yards in the game (182 rushing, 276 passing).

The Pack defense finished with five sacks in the game, by Dom Peterson, Elijah Winston, Tyson Williams, Naki Mateialona and Dion Washington.

UNLV starting quarterback Doug Brumfield left the game early in the first quarter and Harrison Bailey took over, completing 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two TDs.

