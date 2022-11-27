Auburn coach Cadillac Williams: "We Didn't Get It Done"

The interim head coach had a lot to say while fighting back tears after the Tiger's last game of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Carnell "Cadillac" Williams delivered an emotional postgame press conference following the 49-27 loss Saturday night in the Iron Bowl.

The interim head coach of the Auburn Tigers began tearing up as he reflected on his journey over the last few weeks, especially when it came to his players. Williams specifically praised the 24 seniors on his team, saying how those young men "left Auburn better than they found it."

As thankful as he was for the fight of his team, when Williams turned his focus to the game, he made one clear statement during his opening remarks:

"We didn't get it done."

Auburn committed two turnovers, five false starts and gave up several big plays. But Williams did not take aim at any of the players. Instead, he put more of Auburn's poor play on himself.

"Like I told the guys at halftime, I ain't do a good enough job of getting those guys prepared," Williams said. "When you have five false starts and allow some of the mental breakdowns that you have, you gotta look at yourself in the mirror.



"A lot of time, we're not as focused and sharp as we ought to be. I know how hard it is to not be locked in, or your mind is somewhere else, and then try to go in that environment and compete. Your anxiety's gonna be crazy."

Bryant-Denny stadium was packed and roaring for most of the game, so there is no doubt that played a factor. Still, Williams was proud of how his team fought and played, namely running back Jarquez Hunter and quarterback Robby Ashford, the latter whom Williams said is "one of the better athletes he's been around."

Regarding the Iron Bowl itself, Williams now has a personal record of 3-2, losing the 2001 Iron Bowl as a freshman at Auburn, and one as a head coach. While he did say it means a lot to participate in another Iron Bowl, the picture is bigger for Williams, as he acknowledged the piece of history now associated with his name: he is the first Black head coach in Iron Bowl history.

"Auburn and Alabama been playing since 1893. Now if that's wrong, talk to Google," Williams said as he cracked a smile. "To be the first African American to coach in this game, a head coach ... almost broke me down last night.

"Nobody can take that away from me, no matter what goes on."

Alabama was the Iron Bowl victor, but with it potentially being the last games of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr, combined with the sentiments of Williams, this Iron Bowl may become memorable for things bigger than football.

