Fayetteville, NC

Raiders defeat Trinity Christian in opening game of Hoop & Dreams Showcase

By Kyle Pillar
 5 days ago
Junior Jullien Cole (24) scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Saturday's win. (Photo contributed by Jeff Bendel, Phenom Hoops)

FAYETTEVILLE — An MVP performance from junior wing Jullien Cole propelled the Richmond Senior High School basketball team to a win on Saturday.

Playing in the opening game of the Hoop & Dreams Showcase tournament at Fayetteville State University, the Raiders defeated non-conference Trinity Christian School 69-54.

Cole led the team in scoring with 16 points and also recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. He added six steals, three blocks and two assists, earning him the game MVP by Phenom Hoops.

Also helping the Raiders to a win were junior point guard Javian Drake (14 points, 3 rebounds) and junior shooting guard Paul McNeil Jr. (13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists). It was McNeil’s first game back with Richmond after re-enrolling with the team this week.

The Raiders opened the game by taking a 19-12 lead after the first quarter. Drake and Cole paved the way to the early lead, netting 7 points and 6 points, respectively.

Richmond controlled the tempo in the second stanza by adding 16 more points, taking a 35-28 lead into the break. Junior guard Jamarion Wall, who finished with eight points, hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to open the lead.

Much like it did in the first half, Richmond outpaced the Crusaders (1-3) in the final two eight-minute periods. The Raiders led 52-40 at the end of the third, before outscoring Trinity 17-14 in the final quarter.

Senior forward Zion Baldwin nearly notched a double-double, scoring nine points and matching Cole with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Fellow senior point guard Dakota Chavis added five points and five rebounds to go along with his three assists. Rounding out the Raiders’ scoring was junior wing Dylan Lampley, who added four points and four boards.

DeVaughn Brown (18 points) and Linwood Rowe (12 points) were the Crusaders’ leading scorers.

Head coach Donald Pettigrew and the Raiders improved to 3-1 on the season.

Richmond will start another three-game week at home on Tuesday against non-conference Northern Guilford High School (1-0). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

That will be followed by a road game Wednesday at Purnell Swett and another home game against Uwharrie Charter Academy on Friday.

Note: Stats provided by Jeff Bendel and Phenom Hoops. Deon Cranford also contributed to this article.

The Marlboro County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheraw High School on December 02, 2022, 14:00:00.
