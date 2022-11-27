ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrtv.com

IND explosive detection dog featured in new TSA calendar

INDIANAPOLIS — If you need a paw-sitive start to 2023, Rossi, a Malinois/German Shepherd mix, can help you out. Rossi has spent the past three years as an explosives detection canine at the Indianapolis International Airport. She's featured on the annual TSA calendar for the month of January. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Holliday Park opens first outdoor ice skating rink

INDIANAPOLIS — When Hoosiers think of Holliday Park, they usually think of fall foliage. “Holliday Park is obviously a great community asset. Really busy during the warmer months,” Adam Barnes, Executive Director of the Holliday Park Foundation said. Now signs show this outdoor ice-skating rink sits ready for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD investigating homicide in 500 block of W. 29th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a shooting on the city's near northwest side. According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of W. 29th Street. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The man was pronounced deceased....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead after shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side. According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in Abington Apartments near Georgetown Road and 46th Street. The shooting occurred shortly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

At least six homes struck by gunfire on the city’s east side Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

