Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Related
wrtv.com
Brad Stevens, James Blackmon Sr., Dennis Goins among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022
NEW CASTLE – The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 61t Induction class on Tuesday. The list includes many legends of the sport including Brad Stevens, Eric Montross, James Blackmon Sr. and former WRTV photographer and Rushville Lions standout Dennis Goins. The full list of inductees:. James Blackmon...
wrtv.com
IND explosive detection dog featured in new TSA calendar
INDIANAPOLIS — If you need a paw-sitive start to 2023, Rossi, a Malinois/German Shepherd mix, can help you out. Rossi has spent the past three years as an explosives detection canine at the Indianapolis International Airport. She's featured on the annual TSA calendar for the month of January. The...
wrtv.com
Man sentenced to 53 years in case that was Indianapolis' 200th homicide of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis man found guilty in October of murdering Michael Williams in 2020 is set to serve 53 years for the crime. Dashawn Williams was sentenced to 53 years with 50 to be served in prison. On the night of the murder, officers located the victim inside...
wrtv.com
Holliday Park opens first outdoor ice skating rink
INDIANAPOLIS — When Hoosiers think of Holliday Park, they usually think of fall foliage. “Holliday Park is obviously a great community asset. Really busy during the warmer months,” Adam Barnes, Executive Director of the Holliday Park Foundation said. Now signs show this outdoor ice-skating rink sits ready for...
wrtv.com
IMPD investigating homicide in 500 block of W. 29th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a shooting on the city's near northwest side. According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of W. 29th Street. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The man was pronounced deceased....
wrtv.com
1 dead after shooting on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side. According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in Abington Apartments near Georgetown Road and 46th Street. The shooting occurred shortly...
wrtv.com
At least six homes struck by gunfire on the city’s east side Tuesday night
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.
wrtv.com
Silver Alert cancelled for Shelbyville man
SHELBYVILLE – A statewide Silver Alert issued earlier Thursday for a 69-year-old man from Shelbyville has been cancelled. State Police did not provide additional details.
wrtv.com
Gunshot detection technology helping IMPD respond quicker to gun violence on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.
Comments / 0