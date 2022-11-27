ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

McMillian’s 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Chance McMillian’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night.

McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

Alphonse Alfred finished with 12 points for the Redhawks (0-2). Benedictine at Mesa also got 10 points and two steals from Tanner Crawford. In addition, Tre Carolina had seven points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

