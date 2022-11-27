Read full article on original website
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
NHL
Jean-Luc Foudy's NHL Debut
When France Gareau Foudy answered the phone on Monday afternoon, she could tell there was something different in her youngest son, Jean-Luc's voice. "Is everything OK?" She asked as she took the call from her classroom in Toronto where she teaches the French language to elementary schoolers. "I just called...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Face Off with Stars Tonight in Dallas
The Ducks continue their tour of the Central Division tonight with a trip to the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hopes for a better result in game...
NHL
What Roope Hintz' eight-year extension means to Dallas
Mike Modano was 28 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Same with Sergei Zubov. Derian Hatcher and Darryl Sydor were 26. Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk were 25. Now, Bob Gainey complemented that group with some outstanding veterans - future Hall-of-Famers - and that pushed them over the top in their quest to consistently be one of the best teams in the league. It's interesting to see what "the core" of the team looked like back then. It was filled with high draft choices who were in their prime. When you look back, it makes sense they were that good.
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Win 7th Straight on Beniers OT Goal
After two Washington goals in the first 14 minutes, Philipp Grubauer keeps his team in game and Kraken get late equalizer, pushing to overtime. Then magic off stick of Matty Beniers. 5:45 AM. The Kraken extended their franchise-high winning streak to seven and did it with more magic from rookie...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (29 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (27 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Flyers 1
Steven Stamkos earned career point No. 1000, as the Lightning defeated the Flyers on Thursday. The Lightning's power play scored in a ninth-consecutive game, and Nick Paul recorded his second multi-goal night of the season, but it was a secondary assist from Steven Stamkos that will be the defining moment from Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Flyers.
NHL
BetMGM: Stanley Cup odds biggest risers, fallers
Bruins, Devils make jump since start of season while Wild, Senators dip. BetMGM is providing NHL.com readers with odds and analysis during the 2022-23 season. Today, a look at the change in odds for teams to win the Stanley Cup since the start of the season. Six weeks after the...
NHL
Three more points and a third career hat trick for Jason Robertson
The 23-year-old leads the league with 22 goals and extends his point streak to 17 games. It's Jason Robertson's world, and we are all living in it. Hours after being awarded the NHL's First Star of the Month for November, Robertson earned another first star as he scored a hat trick and led the Stars to a 5-0 victory Thursday at the American Airlines Center over Anaheim.
NHL
Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on IR, recall Rem Pitlick from Laval
CALGARY - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they've placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve and have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Hoffman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. The Kitchener, ON native has suited up for 16 games with the...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has recorded four assists, eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-six rating...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 30.11.22
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday for a quick skate. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines.
NHL
Recap: Martinook Records Hat Trick As Canes Beat Blues
ST. LOUIS, MO. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook etched the team's fourth hat trick of the season Thursday night, propelling them by the St. Louis Blues, 6-4. The Story. The evening's first period belonged to Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, who allowed his team to take an early lead after...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Last Leg of Road Trip in Los Angeles
Coyotes are 4-4-2 over their last 10 games, return to Mullett Arena next Friday. Dec. 1, 2022 | 8:30 pm MST | Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif. Though the Arizona Coyotes are close to wrapping up their current 14-game road trip, there's still plenty of business to take care of.
