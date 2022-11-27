Read full article on original website
Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso
SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 commit Syair Torrence wants to put Syracuse football ‘on the map’
In November, 2024 ATH Syair Torrence was on the phone with Orange head coach Dino Babers when he took out a rubber band he had received from Syracuse that said ‘Commit to Cuse.’. Torrence looked at Babers and said “I think I’m ready to commit.”. Babers didn’t...
waer.org
Syracuse men's basketball to honor two Orange greats
When you think of the 2003 Syracuse Men’s Basketball title run, you might think of this play: Hakim Warrick’s block of Kansas guard Michael Lee with less than two seconds to go in the national title game. Or you might think of this shot: Gerry McNamara’s sixth three-pointer...
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Nia Long is not happy about how the Celtics handled Ime Udoka’s suspension and affair. Boston suspended its head coach for the 2022-23 NBA season in September for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Wins Eastern Conference Player Of Month
Jayson Tatum made a statement in the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season. Tatum was named the Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October-November after helping lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 record. The Celtics forward averaged 31.6 points per game, second-best in the league after Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, 7.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, and shot 48.8 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range. This was Tatum’s second time winning the award.
Why Joe Mazzulla Values Celtics Facing Heat For Two Straight Games
The Boston Celtics made much easier work of the Miami Heat relative to their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, defeating the fellow Eastern Conference foe, 134-121, at TD Garden on Wednesday night. While it’s only November and the vast majority of the regular season is yet to come, there’s...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Twitter User Creates Awesome Celtics Jerseys For Every Win
A Twitter user has taken on the creative endeavor of creating a new jersey after every Celtics win, and the results have been very impressive. Boston is atop of the NBA standings after its win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum has played at an MVP level to start the year, and Jaylen Brown has nearly matched his production.
Celtics’ Grant Williams ‘Excited’ After Robert Williams Scrimmage
While the Boston Celtics kicked off their 2022-23 campaign in red-hot fashion, winning an NBA-best 17 of their first 21 games, the team remains patient amid the highly-anticipated recovery/return of big man Robert Williams. Before the Celtics took the floor Wednesday to defend their nine-game winning streak at TD Garden...
A Skaneateles grad’s hot start, and 20 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Rebecca Cain kept a few things when she graduated from Skaneateles.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
ithaca.com
Nicki Moore named director of athletics
Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
NBA Rumors: Celtics, Al Horford Agree On Two-Year Extension
It appears Al Horford will be with the Celtics for a little while longer. Boston on Thursday agreed to a two-year contract extension with Horford worth $20 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported through Horford’s agent, Jason Glusho. This comes just a few weeks after Horford expressed his desire to remain with the Celtics.
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
Patriots-Bills Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 13
The margin for error is even smaller for the Patriots as they get set for a massive Thursday night showdown against the Bills. New England’s playoff hopes are still very much alive, but after a Thanksgiving night loss in Minnesota, the 6-5, last-place Pats need to get going. Having to do so against an 8-3 Buffalo team that leads the NFL in point differential, won’t be easy.
Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
