Smithfield, RI

Syracuse.com

Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
Woonsocket Call

Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
SMITHFIELD, RI
waer.org

Syracuse men's basketball to honor two Orange greats

When you think of the 2003 Syracuse Men’s Basketball title run, you might think of this play: Hakim Warrick’s block of Kansas guard Michael Lee with less than two seconds to go in the national title game. Or you might think of this shot: Gerry McNamara’s sixth three-pointer...
SYRACUSE, NY
NESN

Nia Long Criticizes Celtics For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension

Nia Long is not happy about how the Celtics handled Ime Udoka’s suspension and affair. Boston suspended its head coach for the 2022-23 NBA season in September for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Wins Eastern Conference Player Of Month

Jayson Tatum made a statement in the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season. Tatum was named the Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October-November after helping lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 record. The Celtics forward averaged 31.6 points per game, second-best in the league after Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, 7.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, and shot 48.8 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range. This was Tatum’s second time winning the award.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Twitter User Creates Awesome Celtics Jerseys For Every Win

A Twitter user has taken on the creative endeavor of creating a new jersey after every Celtics win, and the results have been very impressive. Boston is atop of the NBA standings after its win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum has played at an MVP level to start the year, and Jaylen Brown has nearly matched his production.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Grant Williams ‘Excited’ After Robert Williams Scrimmage

While the Boston Celtics kicked off their 2022-23 campaign in red-hot fashion, winning an NBA-best 17 of their first 21 games, the team remains patient amid the highly-anticipated recovery/return of big man Robert Williams. Before the Celtics took the floor Wednesday to defend their nine-game winning streak at TD Garden...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ithaca.com

Nicki Moore named director of athletics

Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
ITHACA, NY
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Al Horford Agree On Two-Year Extension

It appears Al Horford will be with the Celtics for a little while longer. Boston on Thursday agreed to a two-year contract extension with Horford worth $20 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported through Horford’s agent, Jason Glusho. This comes just a few weeks after Horford expressed his desire to remain with the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
WNBF News Radio 1290

3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NESN

Patriots-Bills Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 13

The margin for error is even smaller for the Patriots as they get set for a massive Thursday night showdown against the Bills. New England’s playoff hopes are still very much alive, but after a Thanksgiving night loss in Minnesota, the 6-5, last-place Pats need to get going. Having to do so against an 8-3 Buffalo team that leads the NFL in point differential, won’t be easy.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
