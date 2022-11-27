ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

Bay Area experts weigh in on Twitter 'amnesty,' how to handle hate speech, misinformation

By Suzanne Phan via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMgdk_0jOiXOtH00

Another day. Another Twitter headline.

CEO Elon Musk is now letting banned Twitter users come back.

With the mass layoffs and fewer people to moderate content on the social media platform, critics worry this will lead to more harassment, hate speech, and misinformation.

The billionaire posted a poll on Twitter asking if user accounts should be reinstated if they have not "broken the law or engaged in egregious spam."

The "yes" vote was 72%.

RELATED: Elon Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting "amnesty" for suspended accounts.

In a follow up post, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week."

Already, Musk has reinstated former president Trump, Kanye West and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene's account was banned for violating the platform's COVID misinformation policies.

"As a political scientist, these are things I'm really concerned about," said Melissa Michelson, political science professor with Menlo College.

RELATED: Musk restores Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

Michelson believes reactivating suspended accounts only invites trouble.

"You got things like vaccine deniers. You get an attack on a pizza parlor in D.C. where folks thought there was a pedophile ring. You get election deniers not believe outcome of election. You get violence. You get a violent uprising on Jan. 6," Michelson said.

Media and Communication Professor Nolan Higdon at Cal State East Bay said censorship is not the answer.

"I think the misconception is we can censor our way out of hate speech or misinformation. That was never really going to be a possibility. I have always believed this whole campaign to remove people from online platforms was never to get to the root of the problem, which is 'Why do we have hate speech?' Where does hate speech originate from? Where does this misinformation originate from? How do we better prepare people to spot misinformation? Removing people form online platforms simply does not deal with any of that," Higdon said.

MORE: Musk gives ultimatum to remaining Twitter staff: Go 'hardcore' or leave

Higdon says the answer is to train people to spot misinformation, not censor people who spread it.

"It's really a question of how you can spot misinformation so you don't fall for it and how you can change the culture so hate speech is not so prevalent," said Higdon. "So individuals don't believe it and individuals don't spread it. That's something we do through constructive dialogue and democratic discourse, not through engaging in censorship or appeals to authority."

Last month, Musk tweeted that no suspended accounts would be reinstated until Twitter formed "a content moderation council" with diverse viewpoints that would consider the cases.

Higdon says that's problematic too and that any board or panel can be full of biases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jOiXOtH00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
CNN

First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
OHIO STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy