(Des Moines) Tucker DeVries and DJ Wilkins led Drake to a 76-64 home win on Saturday against Louisiana. The Bulldogs jumped out to a commanding 40-23 advantage at halftime.

DeVries and Wilkins each scored 21 points. Darnell Brodie contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds. Drake gained breathing room with a 23-7 stretch over the final 8:00 of the first half.

The 6-0 Bulldogs will take on Indiana State Wednesday on the road.