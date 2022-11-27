Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s brutally honest reaction on Steph Curry’s game-ending travel call
Tuesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks felt like an actual playoff game. Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple-double powered his team to a win, but the Dubs had a good chance of stealing that W away. Unfortunately, the shot was overturned after referees called a travel on Steph Curry’s final shot.
Cadillac Williams makes surprising Auburn admission
"I’m disappointed, (but) I’m not upset; like, I was at peace about it." The post Cadillac Williams makes surprising Auburn admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant getting alley-oop from unexpected source is most wholesome thing you’ll see today
Kevin Durant has been through more than a few controversies throughout his colorful career. However, what you cannot deny about the Brooklyn Nets superstar is that he always goes out of his way to reach out to fans. KD’s affinity for his younger fanbase was on full display on Wednesday night. The former league MVP decided […] The post WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant getting alley-oop from unexpected source is most wholesome thing you’ll see today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics legend Paul Pierce doubles down on spicy Jayson Tatum-Kevin Durant take
A member of the Boston Celtics from 1998-2013, Paul Pierce evidently bleeds green. Having been retired since the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, Pierce is still expressive of his love for the team he led to a championship in 2008. And for good reason: the Celtics are one of the best teams in today’s NBA, […] The post Celtics legend Paul Pierce doubles down on spicy Jayson Tatum-Kevin Durant take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation
The Indiana Pacers are looking to prove the basketball world wrong. So far, they’re doing it. Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into an All-Star and other guys like Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield are giving him the scoring threats he needs to succeed. All the buzz around Turner, though, is whether or not he […] The post Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Wood reveals hilarious request from Dwane Casey after stunning Mavs upset
The Detroit Pistons claimed a victim Thursday night, with Dwane Casey’s men taking down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home, 131-125 (OT) to snap a three-game losing skid. Speaking of Casey, the Pistons head coach caught up with former Detroit player and Mavs big man Christian Wood after the game and made a […] The post Christian Wood reveals hilarious request from Dwane Casey after stunning Mavs upset appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs hit ugly milestone not seen in over 20 years that doomed them vs. Pistons
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were riding high after they defeated the Golden State Warriors, 116-113, on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. However, the Mavs quickly came crashing down to earth. On Thursday, the Mavs lost to the league-worst Detroit Pistons thanks to Killian Hayes’ late-game heroics. However, Luka Doncic and […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs hit ugly milestone not seen in over 20 years that doomed them vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals telling omen that led to 28-point blowout vs. Cavs
The Philadelphia 76ers got completely blown out of the water on Wednesday night as they suffered a humiliating beatdown at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers didn’t know what hit them from the get-go, and it resulted in a 113-85 blowout win for the Cavs. After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals telling omen that led to 28-point blowout vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks
The New York Knicks found themselves in a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett was doing his best to keep the Knicks afloat amid Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37-point explosion, as he tallied 26 points on an efficient 8-15 shooting from the field. […] The post Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0