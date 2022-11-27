Penguins Look Tired as Winning Streak Ends at Five Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins lose their winning streak by letting up four goals to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

PITTSBURGH - It was a battle of teams playing in the second half of back-to-back situations, and for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it showed.

Mitch Marner opened the scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs just 40 seconds into the game capitalizing on a bad line change from the Penguins.

Down a goal early, the Penguins were unable to mount a comeback.

The Maple Leafs were also playing in the second half of a back-to-back, but took advantage of a tired Penguins squad.

Through the first period, the score was only 1-0, but the Leafs looked dominant leading in shots on goal 17-5.

The inability to record offense was displayed when the Penguins went over 11 minutes between shots in the first.

The Penguins threatened the Leafs in spurts, but nothing enough to make a difference.

The closest the Penguins came to tying the game was a loose puck that officials deemed dead before Rickard Rakell could push it in.

Despite a push from the Penguins, the Maple Leafs answered with two goals giving them a 3-0 lead.

Rakell later potted a goal that counted but the Leafs would finish as 4-1 victors.

For the Penguins’ sake, goalie Casey DeSmith tried his best to keep it at four goals by making 37 saves on 41 shots.

The Penguins just couldn’t get their offense going, finishing with just 26 shots and one lonely goal.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Josh Archibald Exceeding Expectations with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Talks Importance of Teddy Blueger for Penguins

Penguins Fourth Line Becoming Standout Group

Penguins Getting Contributions from All Aspects of Lineup

Penguins Depth Dominates Flyers in First Meeting of Season