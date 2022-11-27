Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
2 men wanted in October homicide arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Marcus Murray,...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Teen in hospital after Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue. They found the a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at...
wdrb.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
Wave 3
Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Court documents say Murray...
wdrb.com
2 men taken to hospital in separate shootings in Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings in Louisville around the same time on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park DuValle...
WLKY.com
Bond raised to $750,000 for 21-year-old charged in Phoenix Hill murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge increased the bond for a Louisville man charged in a deadly shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Montez Anthony, 21, pled not guilty in court on Wednesday morning to murder and other charges. Police say that Anthony shot Deanthony Robinson earlier this month at...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 2 shootings in west and south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two shootings in west and south Louisville. Both shootings took place around 8 p.m., police said. The first one happened in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to UofL Hospital.
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
WLKY.com
12-hour standoff in Jennings County ends with fatality
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police, along with Jennings County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a 12-hour standoff Thursday. ISP said that just after midnight, Jennings County officers responded to a rural residence on County Road 550 West after receiving reports about a wanted man being there. The...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested for Jacobs neighborhood murder will need $500,000 to get out of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of taking part in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood earlier this year appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. Rickenya Wilson, 25, faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf for her initial court appearance Wednesday morning,...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 45-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville man last seen on Nov. 6. Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd, according to LMPD. He is listed as 5′9″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The search for Louisville's next police chief continues; Here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding Louisville's next chief of police is top of mind as Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's inauguration is less than a month away. After Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Chief Erika Shields announced her plans to resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's term, Greenberg said he plans to name an interim chief before he's sworn in.
WLKY.com
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS personnel take part in active shooter training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In light of several recent mass shootings, including in Colorado and Virginia, Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS personnel took part in training exercises on how to respond in those situations. Ray Hennequant has been a firefighter for nine years. On Thursday, he admitted he never thought...
wdrb.com
Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
