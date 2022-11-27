ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

2 men wanted in October homicide arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Marcus Murray,...
WLKY.com

Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
WLKY.com

LMPD: Teen in hospital after Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue. They found the a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at...
wdrb.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
wdrb.com

Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
Wave 3

wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating 2 shootings in west and south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two shootings in west and south Louisville. Both shootings took place around 8 p.m., police said. The first one happened in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to UofL Hospital.
WISH-TV

4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
WLKY.com

12-hour standoff in Jennings County ends with fatality

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police, along with Jennings County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a 12-hour standoff Thursday. ISP said that just after midnight, Jennings County officers responded to a rural residence on County Road 550 West after receiving reports about a wanted man being there. The...
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing 45-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville man last seen on Nov. 6. Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd, according to LMPD. He is listed as 5′9″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
wdrb.com

Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
