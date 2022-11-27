Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
Transportation leaders discuss current challenges, potential solutions in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — "Where Challenges Meet Opportunity" was the slogan of this year's Maine Transportation Conference. Inside the Augusta Civic Center Thursday, hundreds of transportation leaders and workers gathered to discuss current challenges facing our state and how we can move forward. “The recruiting and retention of employees is...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Skowhegan mill announces $418M investment for expansion
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — To invest in the future of Maine's pulp and logging industry, Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan is moving forward with an expansion on one of its mills. Mill number two will be converted to both increase its capacity and produce solid, bleached sulfate board products, a $418 million investment.
penbaypilot.com
Peter David McGowan, obituary
Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
WMTW
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
WMTW
Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline
SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
newscentermaine.com
Bar Harbor holiday buoy tree shows support for Maine lobster industry
The blank buoys cost $20 each. Each person or business that purchased a buoy is being entered to win a $500 raffle prize, with the rest of the proceeds going to MLA.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
WGME
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
WMTW
Woman who stopped to help crash victim hit and killed on 1-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a series of crashes on I-95 in Waterville Friday including one which left a Madison woman dead. According to the agency, dispatchers received multiple reports of crashes in the north and south lanes of the highway over the Messalonskee Bridge due to icy road conditions.
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
