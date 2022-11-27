ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

newscentermaine.com

Transportation leaders discuss current challenges, potential solutions in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — "Where Challenges Meet Opportunity" was the slogan of this year's Maine Transportation Conference. Inside the Augusta Civic Center Thursday, hundreds of transportation leaders and workers gathered to discuss current challenges facing our state and how we can move forward. “The recruiting and retention of employees is...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Skowhegan mill announces $418M investment for expansion

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — To invest in the future of Maine's pulp and logging industry, Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan is moving forward with an expansion on one of its mills. Mill number two will be converted to both increase its capacity and produce solid, bleached sulfate board products, a $418 million investment.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter David McGowan, obituary

Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
CAMDEN, ME
WMTW

1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home

CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
CORINNA, ME
WMTW

Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline

SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
SEARSPORT, ME
Q106.5

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm

A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
SULLIVAN, ME

