Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LOTTO’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “LOTTO” game were:

21-22-23-30-32-35, Bonus: 1

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $796,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

