WJAC TV
PennDOT: Route 150 in Bellefonte reopens after weeks-long detour due to wall collapse
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — PennDOT officials announced Thursday that Route 150 in Bellefonte would be reopened, by 3 p.m. following the weeks-long detour caused by the partial wall collapse last month. The road had been restricted to one lane following the partial collapse along Spring Creek. PennDOT says...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers say...
WJAC TV
911: One person transported after tree, wires fall onto car in Summerhill
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tree and wires fell onto a car in the Summerhill area. 911 officials say the incident occurred along Route 53, near the Wilmore Arch. Officials say Route...
WJAC TV
Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...
WJAC TV
Police: Boalsburg man accused of inappropriately touching girl who was walking to park
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State College Borough Police Department say a Boalsburg man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl while she was walking to a local park. Police say 46-year-old Michael Chambers is charged with indecent assault and harassment following an incident on Oct....
WJAC TV
After 3+ decades of success: Clearfield football coach announces retirement
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — For nearly four decades, Clearfield has been very successful on the gridiron and a large reason why is because of the man at the helm. After 37 seasons as the head coach of the Clearfield Bison, Tim Janocko is retiring. The Clearfield principal and...
WJAC TV
Saint Marys man accused of illegally killing bear, using son's tag, wildlife officials say
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Wildlife officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say a Saint Marys man is facing charges, accused of illegally killing a bear and using his child's harvest tag to try and process the animal. According to the affidavit, the investigation into 46-year-old Joseph Blessel began...
WJAC TV
Centre Co. judge overrules decision to count single, mail-in ballot despite discrepancy
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the county's president judge issued a ruling in a case filed over the status of one single ballot in this month's general election. Meanwhile, the legal status of dozens of other ballots remains unresolved. The one single ballot court fight stemmed...
WJAC TV
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield McDonald's manager accused of making unauthorized refunds to herself
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say the manager of a Clearfield County McDonald's is facing charges, accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from the fast-food restaurant located along South Second Street. Police say charges are pending against 54-year-old Kelly Bennett after an...
WJAC TV
DA: Clearfield man sentenced to max of 20 years in attempted killing of woman
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local man was sentenced Monday for the attempted killing of his wife last year. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Willard Fyock, now age 70, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve 7 to 20 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempted homicide.
WJAC TV
Nonstop flights to and from Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to resume beginning Thursday
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority said Wednesday that their flight patterns with SkyWest Airlines will return to their status quo Thursday, after months of limbo with their carrier due to an industry-wide pilot shortage. In a statement, the airport board said that the United Express-branded...
WJAC TV
Richland Cinemas shows off new 3-D technology
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County Wednesday, Richland Cinemas tested out new 3-D technology. Owner Ed Troll says new digital projectors will be able to show films at a higher frame rate, which will catch up with the cameras being used to shoot the films. Frames will...
WJAC TV
'A lifetime commitment:' Why you shouldn't give pets as gifts during the holidays
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Taking care of a pet is a lifetime commitment and most pet owners know that pets are family members too. That's why the manager of the Elk County Humane Society shelter says giving a pet as a gift is not a good idea. Many...
