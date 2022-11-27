ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Related
WJAC TV

Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...
WJAC TV

Police: Clearfield McDonald's manager accused of making unauthorized refunds to herself

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say the manager of a Clearfield County McDonald's is facing charges, accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from the fast-food restaurant located along South Second Street. Police say charges are pending against 54-year-old Kelly Bennett after an...
WJAC TV

DA: Clearfield man sentenced to max of 20 years in attempted killing of woman

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local man was sentenced Monday for the attempted killing of his wife last year. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Willard Fyock, now age 70, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve 7 to 20 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempted homicide.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Richland Cinemas shows off new 3-D technology

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County Wednesday, Richland Cinemas tested out new 3-D technology. Owner Ed Troll says new digital projectors will be able to show films at a higher frame rate, which will catch up with the cameras being used to shoot the films. Frames will...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

