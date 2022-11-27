ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man dead in motor vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd.

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITOQA_0jOiVf3c00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Ala Wai Boulevard near Lili’uokalani Avenue on Friday, Nov. 25. at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the Waikīkī area.

According to HPD, the driver was an 85-year-old man who was fatally wounded in the accident; the passenger, an 87-year-old female, was not injured.

The driver and his passenger were moving westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when he suddenly without cause swerved right and hit a tree, said HPD. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition when he succumbed to his injuries.

HPD Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section ruled that “at this time, neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to contribute to this collision.”

HPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody after fatally shooting a 57-year-old man in Ewa Beach Thursday morning, officials said. Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Authorities said sheriffs were able to convince Tuputala to turn himself in. The shooting happened about 8:30...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run on South King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a red pick-up truck heading eastbound on South King Street hit a moped. Police said the driver of the truck then fled the scene and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy