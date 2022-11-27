Man dead in motor vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Ala Wai Boulevard near Lili’uokalani Avenue on Friday, Nov. 25. at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the Waikīkī area.

According to HPD, the driver was an 85-year-old man who was fatally wounded in the accident; the passenger, an 87-year-old female, was not injured.

The driver and his passenger were moving westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when he suddenly without cause swerved right and hit a tree, said HPD. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition when he succumbed to his injuries.

HPD Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section ruled that “at this time, neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to contribute to this collision.”

HPD said the investigation is still ongoing.