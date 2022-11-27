ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

FOX 61

Chicopee man arrested in connection to multiple New England robberies

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Chicopee, Mass. man has been arrested for multiple robberies throughout New England from 2021 to 2022, including seven in Connecticut. Taylor Dziczek, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank. He also is alleged in bank robberies in Massachusets, Vermont and New Hampshire.
CHICOPEE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt

The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Local hero: Bristol officer honored with WWE belt

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer, who has been dubbed a local hero following the tragic double shooting last month, was honored by the WWE. During a stop at Hartford’s XL Center, the WWE presented Officer Alec Iurato with a customized belt. The bedazzled belt features the Bristol police logo. “The WWE has […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Field for Hartford's mayoral race starts taking shape

HARTFORD, Conn. — After Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday he will not run for a third term, candidates are stepping up for a chance at the office. The field for this mayoral race might be taking shape, as former state legislator Eric Coleman officially announced his campaign for the vacancy Wednesday morning.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

On track again, The Connecticut River Museum’s Holiday Train Show

ESSEX, Conn. — The Connecticut River Museum in Essex is largely about all things that sail but, in December, there is also a focus on the rails. It is the 29th year of the River Museum’s Holiday Train Show, an exhibit that has grown to around one thousand square feet and takes up most of the third floor of the museum.
ESSEX, CT
FOX 61

Staying sharp, axe throwers head to World Championships

THOMASTON, Conn. — Making their mark is easy, it’s where the axe ends up that’s the hard part. Marcia Lozier, Mike Fitzgerald, and Joe Lindsey, Sr. all practice out of the Litchfield County Axe House in Thomaston and all three of them have qualified to compete at the World Axe Throwing Championships in Fox Cities, Wisconsin this weekend.
THOMASTON, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder manhunt enters urgent nationwide phase

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase. A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov....
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Marathon Foundation CEO, founder to retire

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The founder and current CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation will retire at the end of the year, after running an organization that has hosted dozens of road races and fitness events for nearly 30 years. Beth Shluger founded the non-profit organization in 1994, and it...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Lobster Trap Tree makes glowing return to Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. — There are 420 lobster traps and 420 buoys that make up the newly acclaimed Lobster Trap Tree. The 35-foot-tall structure is back for the second year in a row. It’s the creation of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, which covers the Stonington and Westerly areas....
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
