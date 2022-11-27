Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
Chicopee man arrested in connection to multiple New England robberies
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Chicopee, Mass. man has been arrested for multiple robberies throughout New England from 2021 to 2022, including seven in Connecticut. Taylor Dziczek, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank. He also is alleged in bank robberies in Massachusets, Vermont and New Hampshire.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt
The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
Hartford police investigate bomb threat at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating after a reported bomb threat at Hartford's Sport and Medical Sciences Academy this morning. According to Hartford police, the school had received a "vague bomb threat" on Friday around 6:30 a.m. through an email. In response, the school did not open, and the...
Local hero: Bristol officer honored with WWE belt
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer, who has been dubbed a local hero following the tragic double shooting last month, was honored by the WWE. During a stop at Hartford’s XL Center, the WWE presented Officer Alec Iurato with a customized belt. The bedazzled belt features the Bristol police logo. “The WWE has […]
Field for Hartford's mayoral race starts taking shape
HARTFORD, Conn. — After Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday he will not run for a third term, candidates are stepping up for a chance at the office. The field for this mayoral race might be taking shape, as former state legislator Eric Coleman officially announced his campaign for the vacancy Wednesday morning.
Connecticut teen's dream to learn how to fly granted by Make-A-Wish
HARTFORD, Conn. — 16-year-old Madison Bromberg of West Hartford wants to be a pilot in the future. Wednesday, she got her first lesson on what it's like to take to the sky thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut. The high school junior was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma two years ago and...
On track again, The Connecticut River Museum’s Holiday Train Show
ESSEX, Conn. — The Connecticut River Museum in Essex is largely about all things that sail but, in December, there is also a focus on the rails. It is the 29th year of the River Museum’s Holiday Train Show, an exhibit that has grown to around one thousand square feet and takes up most of the third floor of the museum.
Staying sharp, axe throwers head to World Championships
THOMASTON, Conn. — Making their mark is easy, it’s where the axe ends up that’s the hard part. Marcia Lozier, Mike Fitzgerald, and Joe Lindsey, Sr. all practice out of the Litchfield County Axe House in Thomaston and all three of them have qualified to compete at the World Axe Throwing Championships in Fox Cities, Wisconsin this weekend.
Naugatuck murder manhunt enters urgent nationwide phase
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase. A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov....
Hartford Marathon Foundation CEO, founder to retire
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The founder and current CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation will retire at the end of the year, after running an organization that has hosted dozens of road races and fitness events for nearly 30 years. Beth Shluger founded the non-profit organization in 1994, and it...
Torrington woman shares what it’s like living with CRPS
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut woman is doing her best to deal with that pain and push toward personal goals. She is a 17-year survivor of complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), diagnosed after spraining her ankle as a senior in high school. Kelly Considine, 34, is a jack of...
Lobster Trap Tree makes glowing return to Stonington
STONINGTON, Conn. — There are 420 lobster traps and 420 buoys that make up the newly acclaimed Lobster Trap Tree. The 35-foot-tall structure is back for the second year in a row. It’s the creation of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, which covers the Stonington and Westerly areas....
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford
A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.
2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
Alyssa Taglia to host Celebrity Bartending Event for CT Brain Tumor Alliance!
(WTNH) — If you’re a fan of the local bar scene AND helping out a great cause, you’re in luck! On this Giving Tuesday, the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance is hosting its annual “Celebrity Bartending Event” at Union Kitchen in West Hartford. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., watch celebrities like News 8’s own Alyssa […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury men injured in convenience store shooting
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's. How to spot a potential Jay: A field guide from the University of Saint Joseph.
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0