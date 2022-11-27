Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
?ál?al Café in Seattle to feature Native foods, artwork
SEATTLE — A first-of-its-kind Indigenous foods café is coming to Pioneer Square. The ʔálʔal Café, which opens to the public Tuesday, will introduce traditional Indigenous foods in a modern café setting. “Food is extremely personal for Native folks," said café manager and chef...
Stroum JCC brings 'Hands-on Hanukkah' to neighborhoods across western Washington
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — This year, Hanukkah starts on Sunday, Dec. 18, but the Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island is already helping people of all backgrounds get ready for the celebration. A returning series of events called "Hands-on Hanukkah" was created to give families a chance to...
New terminal adds to evolution of Everett waterfront
EVERETT, Wash. — It looks more like an empty ice rink right now, but those in the know see something very different. "This is opportunity," said Nick Hoekendorf. Hoekendorf works on the Everett waterfront, as do his longshoremen brothers and before them their father. Now, that opportunity is being...
Thieves break into Seattle restaurant and steal beloved stuffed cougar
SEATTLE — A well-known restaurant in Seattle coping with a devastating fire this past summer is dealing with another setback. Thieves broke into Vito's restaurant in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood over the weekend, stealing a precious icon from the space. Barbara the taxidermy cougar, which is an iconic...
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
5 things to know Thursday
SEATTLE — Ed Troyer criminal trial begins. Opening statements in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer were given Wednesday. During opening statements, Assistant Attorney General Barbara A. Serrano said the evidence clearly shows Troyer made false claims to police that night. Serrano said although Sedrick Altheimer was used to being questioned due to his job as a newspaper carrier, that night was much different.
Tulips planted in honor of Skagit Valley man murdered near the University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — They met working in the fertile fields of the Skagit Valley. Reese Gardner knew immediately Ethan Chapin was something special. "He was one of the few people that there was nothing bad about him. He was 100% pure. He was honest, just a great person," said Gardner, 18.
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington
11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Timeline of snow, rain for the weekend for western Washington: Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — As the lowland areas of western Washington watch the snow showers diminish Thursday, the region is looking ahead and bracing for another weather system bringing snowfall to start this weekend. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week. Thursday. Snow showers from Seattle southward dropped...
Weather around Puget Sound will be a ‘doozy’ with chances of snow
It’s not often you hear the word “doozy,” but the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted out that “this week will be a doozy, weather-wise.”. Of course, the big question is ‘will it snow in Seattle this week?’ KIRO Newsradio has the very latest: maybe, maybe not.
Redmond nonprofit dedicated to helping people fight cancer dealing with Thanksgiving theft
SEATTLE — The decorations are up and the Christmas music is on at the Overlake Discovery Shop. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to cancer research and programs. The store is run by volunteers. “Everyone here gives their time and their energy and time away from their families to...
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
Holiday season is 'make or break months' for many Seattle small businesses
SEATTLE — It's a familiar sound on the holidays, music flowing through the air as shoppers try to pick out that perfect present. It's a peak time of year for small business owners like artist Naomi Newman. "I'd say my style is very surreal and retro and incorporates a...
Road rage shootings on the rise around western Washington, data shows
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in the latest western Washington road rage shooting, that injured an 11-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
Downtown Seattle retailers relying on strong holiday season
SEATTLE — A few thousand people turned out for Friday's official tree-lighting celebration in downtown Seattle. The tree lighting kicks off the holidays downtown and the Downtown Seattle Association said businesses are relying on a strong holiday season. "Look around, everyone's happy," said Mikayla Borja. Borja visits Seattle every...
myedmondsnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
Holiday mocktail and cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar
SEATTLE — If you are hosting a holiday party or attending one this season, a local bar is lending some "mocktail" and cocktail ideas. W Seattle Living Room Bar's Zachary Lippincott demonstrated "The Naughty List" and "The Nice List" on KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition along with a mocktail option.
Marysville cold weather shelter sees record number of people seeking a place to stay warm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — As thousands are without power in Snohomish County Wednesday, some overnight shelters are seeing a record number of people needing a warm place to stay. Snohomish County has six overnight cold weather shelters. The shelter at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville is filling more beds than ever.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0