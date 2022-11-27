ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

?ál?al Café in Seattle to feature Native foods, artwork

SEATTLE — A first-of-its-kind Indigenous foods café is coming to Pioneer Square. The ʔálʔal Café, which opens to the public Tuesday, will introduce traditional Indigenous foods in a modern café setting. “Food is extremely personal for Native folks," said café manager and chef...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

New terminal adds to evolution of Everett waterfront

EVERETT, Wash. — It looks more like an empty ice rink right now, but those in the know see something very different. "This is opportunity," said Nick Hoekendorf. Hoekendorf works on the Everett waterfront, as do his longshoremen brothers and before them their father. Now, that opportunity is being...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

SEATTLE — Ed Troyer criminal trial begins. Opening statements in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer were given Wednesday. During opening statements, Assistant Attorney General Barbara A. Serrano said the evidence clearly shows Troyer made false claims to police that night. Serrano said although Sedrick Altheimer was used to being questioned due to his job as a newspaper carrier, that night was much different.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Road rage shootings on the rise around western Washington, data shows

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in the latest western Washington road rage shooting, that injured an 11-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Downtown Seattle retailers relying on strong holiday season

SEATTLE — A few thousand people turned out for Friday's official tree-lighting celebration in downtown Seattle. The tree lighting kicks off the holidays downtown and the Downtown Seattle Association said businesses are relying on a strong holiday season. "Look around, everyone's happy," said Mikayla Borja. Borja visits Seattle every...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Holiday mocktail and cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar

SEATTLE — If you are hosting a holiday party or attending one this season, a local bar is lending some "mocktail" and cocktail ideas. W Seattle Living Room Bar's Zachary Lippincott demonstrated "The Naughty List" and "The Nice List" on KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition along with a mocktail option.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy