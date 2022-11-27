Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Michael's Episcopal Church Has a Walk-Through Holiday Display With Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Enjoy a Festive Holiday Tea at the Historic McAllister HouseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Name of victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting released
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, police released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting in northeast Colorado Springs. Friday, Nov. 28, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Ln. at 3:27 p.m. At the scene, police found a victim. The post Name of victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting released appeared first on KRDO.
Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead on Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 22, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Dr., just after 6:20 p.m. At The post Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
KKTV
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat.
KKTV
Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday. At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff in Greenwood Village with bank robbery suspect
Man arrested following alleged threat in Palmer Lake 11/30/22. Shirley King trial continues. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs.
Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Missing girl was last seen near Fountain Boulevard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27 near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. According to EPSO, Arianna Bustamante was last seen wearing a maroon pullover, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force 1s. EPSO describes her as […]
Video shows Anderson Aldrich's mother resisting arrest hours after Club Q shooting
A video obtained by Denver Gazette news partner KKTV shows the arrest of the mother of the Club Q shooting suspect for her behavior just hours after the Nov. 19 shooting that left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured. Police arrived at Laura Voepel's apartment complex...
KKTV
Fire contained at former Hotel Elegante building in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have contained a fire at the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment building, firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside just before 8:30 Thursday morning. The fire department tweeted about 9 a.m. that crews had...
KKTV
Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after police say he caused a crash at a busy Colorado Springs intersection during the Wednesday evening commute. The pedestrian was crossing the street at Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard just after 5:20 p.m. when he was hit by a car. The man was hurt and taken to the hospital, though there are no reports of his injuries being life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene.
KKTV
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
Man arrested after allegedly chasing store employee with knife in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly chased a store employee with a knife in Pueblo County on Sunday. Around 9:45 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd. for a reported robbery. At the scene, a store employee told responding The post Man arrested after allegedly chasing store employee with knife in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in connection to Mitchell student’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class...
FOX21News.com
Pedestrian's death becomes record fatal for Colorado Springs
Pedestrian’s death becomes record fatal for Colorado …. Pedestrian's death becomes record fatal for Colorado Springs. JonBenét Ramsey’s father writes to Polis about DNA. The father of JonBenét Ramsey has sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis with a plea to let a private company test the DNA evidence. Matt Mauro reports.
PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
KRDO
Pueblo Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 2900 block of W. Pueblo on Nov. 28 in response to an armed robbery call. According to the PPD, while en route, officers learned a customer was holding down the suspect, later identified as, 32-year-old Travis Chavez, who was armed with a knife. As officers arrived, they were given information that Travis was able to get away and run out of the store. Officers searched the area and contacted a male party matching the description given of Travis.
Suspects wanted in Fountain liquor store theft
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a burglary on Nov. 15. FPD says two suspects entered a business in the 6900 block of Mesa Ridge Parkway and stole several hundred dollars worth of liquor. The first suspect is a Black man […]
“Highly agitated” suspect arrested by police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were able to bring a suspect into custody after they refused verbal commands and were “highly agitated” according to police. At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 CSPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Riviera Grove, east of North Powers Boulevard, about a […]
KKTV
WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park
The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
Comments / 7