Bakersfield Californian
KCFD firefighter dies Sunday
The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday a 17-year veteran of the department died Sunday. Firefighter Mark Schmidt, 61, battled cancer for the last several years, according to a KCFD news release. He last worked in a station at Fellows, a community near Taft.
LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River
Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
Couple survive illness and struggle, will marry at Bakersfield's Christmas Parade
Nicholas Pappas and Stephanie Brewer have known for nearly two years that they would someday marry. But it was only a few days ago that the Lake Isabella couple learned they will tie the knot at Thursday night's Christmas Parade atop a festive float slow-rolling through downtown Bakersfield.
KCSO searching for shooting suspect in June incident
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a shooting suspect. The incident happened June 28 at 301 Morning Drive.
A Hometown Christmas: Bakersfield's parade celebrates start of the season
Jedi Knights, trombonists, firefighters and a Tyrannosaurus rex. On a cold, and at times drizzling winter night, each marched in succession to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the month of December. For two hours Thursday, between 6 and 8 p.m., marching bands, fire trucks, retirees in Corvettes and...
Man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having guns, gang involvement
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release. Police officers went to the 1000 block of E. Casa Loma Drive to execute a search warrant and arrested Jesus Uriarte-Salazar, 20, the news release said.
Police searching for Home Depot burglary suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance to help identify a Home Depot burglary suspect, according to a news release issued Thursday. The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Home Depot at 2655 Mount Vernon Ave. Police are looking for a white or Hispanic man, in his early 30s, with brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black and white Vans.
Hearing postponed to determine Bakersfield man's appeal of murder conviction
A hearing to determine if a man will be released from prison after he appealed his murder conviction after spending about 40 years in prison for a murder in which he didn't pull the trigger was postponed. Cedric Struggs, 60, was convicted in 1981 of first-degree murder, assault and robbery...
BPD: 2 men, 2 teens arrested for illegal firearms, being in gangs
Two teenagers and two men were arrested in connection with illegally having guns and being in a criminal gang after Bakersfield police officers conducted a traffic stop and found an unregistered weapon, according to a news release. Police officers stopped a car in the 6500 block of Sky View and...
Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of 10 felonies related to possessing weapons, drugs
A Bakersfield man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 10 felonies after police seized an illegally possessed firearm and cocaine, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. At the 3500 block of Pine Meadow Drive, police served a search warrant regarding a “narcotics and weapons” investigation, the news release...
PETE TITTL: Dave & Buster's upped its food game
Our family relationship with Dave & Buster's started decades ago on surf trips to Orange County. It was the first time we visited and good times were had by all. The food back then was acceptable — on a par with Chili's — but the games were always first-rate and we walked away just wondering why they didn't have one in Bakersfield, given all the families who live here.
Kaur declares victory in Ward 7 race
Ward 7 candidate Manpreet Kaur declared victory Thursday after maintaining a lead since the first round of election results came in weeks ago. Once confirmed, she will become the first Sikh Punjabi woman elected to the Bakersfield City Council. “It is with immense gratitude that I accept the community’s historic...
Kern Public Health: 1,920 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported
Kern County Public Health reported 1,920 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths Thursday. The department generally releases new numbers weekly but they weren't reported on Thanksgiving Day; at the height of the pandemic, statistics were reported daily. The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents...
Settlement announced by Tejon Ranch restores terms of 2008 conservation accord
Tejon Ranch Co. has settled a legal dispute stemming from conservation payments the Lebec-based real estate development and agribusiness company had withheld over concerns that environmental groups reneged on a landmark agreement making 90 percent of the company's property off limits to development. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a 2020...
Gas-fired plant in Fellows wins initial OK to boost power generation
A natural gas-fired power plant located about 9 miles northwest of Taft may soon undergo modifications allowing it to produce 8.5 percent more electricity for the state power grid at times of peak demand. The San Ramon-based owner of the 22-year-old "peaker" plant won approval Nov. 21 from the San...
Taft College men's soccer team, loaded with local players, headed back to state
Under coach Angelo Cutrona, the Taft College men's soccer program has been a perennial playoff contender for two decades. This weekend, though, the Cougars will get their first chance at a state title since 2017. Led by a stalwart defense headlined by goalkeeper Jaime Tiscareno, the state leader in goals...
