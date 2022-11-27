ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA Playoff=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Kennedy 42, Emerald Ridge 28

Lake Stevens 42, Graham-Kapowsin 28

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Eastside Catholic 35, O’Dea 28, 2OT

Yelm 28, Bellevue 27

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Lynden 41, Enumclaw 14

North Kitsap 29, W. F. West 22

Class 2B=

Semifinal=

Napavine 49, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 6

Okanogan 42, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 14

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Mount Baker 14, Nooksack Valley 13

Royal 57, Freeman 21

Class 1B=

Semifinal=

Liberty Bell 70, Odessa 24

Neah Bay 82, Liberty Christian 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

