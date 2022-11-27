Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoff=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Kennedy 42, Emerald Ridge 28
Lake Stevens 42, Graham-Kapowsin 28
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Eastside Catholic 35, O’Dea 28, 2OT
Yelm 28, Bellevue 27
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Lynden 41, Enumclaw 14
North Kitsap 29, W. F. West 22
Class 2B=
Semifinal=
Napavine 49, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 6
Okanogan 42, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 14
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Mount Baker 14, Nooksack Valley 13
Royal 57, Freeman 21
Class 1B=
Semifinal=
Liberty Bell 70, Odessa 24
Neah Bay 82, Liberty Christian 24
