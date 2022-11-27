Effective: 2022-11-29 10:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE NORTHERN YALOBUSHA AND SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

