Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 10:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE NORTHERN YALOBUSHA AND SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0