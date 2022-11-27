Effective: 2022-12-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO