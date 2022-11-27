LINCOLN, Neb. — Entering his 7th year at the helm, Grand Island Central Catholic head coach Tino Martinez hasn't strayed from his approach for success on the hardwood. "We really try to dig in to the defensive end and improve ourselves in that area," said Martinez. "We think that if we can give ourselves a chance defensively to be a good team, that we'll be in most games with a chance to see how the offensive side of it works out."

