NebraskaTV
Pacha Soap continues to expand and increase its production capacity
HASTINGS, Neb. — What used to be a dream is now a business that continues to grow in Hastings and in the United States. Andrew and Abi Vrbas founded the Pacha Soap Company in 2013, and now they are looking to expand the business. Pacha Soap focuses on creating...
NebraskaTV
NebraskaTV
'Discover Local Giving' during Give Where You Live
KEARNEY, Neb. — Thursday is Give Where You Live in the Kearney area, a fundraising event that encourages donors to support local non-profits. The Kearney Area Community Foundation's fundraiser began in 2013, and has since raised more than $8 million for local non-profit organizations. This community-wide event will benefit...
NebraskaTV
Law enforcement advises against leaving keys in the vehicle while heating it up
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department said they see double, or sometimes even triple, the number of car thefts once the winter months hit, or after we see our first major freeze. So, before you leave your keys in the ignition, you may want to pump the brakes.
NebraskaTV
Gibbon woman files lawsuit against SharkNinja over malfunction that led to injuries
GIBBON, Neb. — A Gibbon woman has filed a federal lawsuit against a pressure cooker manufacturer after she says faulty equipment led to serious injuries. Michelle Lieb filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court against SharkNinja Operating LLC. The complaint says Lieb purchased a new Ninja electric pressure cooker...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
NebraskaTV
South Heartland District reports increase of COVID, RSV cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department said they are seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Executive Director Michele Bever said the district so far has confirmed 129 cases of COVID, compared to 80 last week. “We’ve seen very sharp increases in COVID-19 cases...
NebraskaTV
Sutton man ordered to pay fines for charges related to deck collapse
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. — A Sutton man has been ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for charges. deck collapse at a pool party that injured multiple people in July 2021. According to Fillmore County Court records, Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse, 21, was ordered to pay $750 in fines on each of four counts of procuring/selling alcohol to a minor.
NebraskaTV
Minden man referred for charges after reported burglary, car theft
MINDEN, Neb. — A Minden man has been referred for charges after police say he stole a vehicle and then burglarized a bowling alley in Minden. Yorick Wilson, 21, was referred on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, motor vehicle theft, theft and possession of a controlled substance. In a...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man charged in fatal crash takes plea deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his wife has taken a plea deal. According to Hall County District Court records, Juan Velasquez Montanez, 30, pleaded no contest Tuesday to motor vehicle homicide. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
NebraskaTV
Deadly Grand Island stabbing suspect linked to gang, case heads to jury Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island police investigator says an accused killer was associated with a gang as the murder trial of Donald Anthony will go to jurors on Friday. Donald Anthony, 35, is charged with first degree murder for a stabbing death that happened less than two blocks from the courthouse.
NebraskaTV
Two arrested after weapons, drugs found during search warrant
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two people were arrested after authorities found drugs and weapons during a search warrant at a home in Kearney. According to Kearney Police, they along with the Nebraska State Patrol received a tip of alleged ongoing drug activity and possible weapons violations occurring at a home.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
NebraskaTV
Cyza & Sterling Named AVCA All-Americans
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Senior outside hitter Emersen Cyza and senior middle blocker Bailee Sterling represent Nebraska Kearney on the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II All-American team. The squad is chosen by a panel of D2 coaches from around the nation....
NebraskaTV
GICC embraces defensive identity ahead of 2022-23 season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Entering his 7th year at the helm, Grand Island Central Catholic head coach Tino Martinez hasn't strayed from his approach for success on the hardwood. "We really try to dig in to the defensive end and improve ourselves in that area," said Martinez. "We think that if we can give ourselves a chance defensively to be a good team, that we'll be in most games with a chance to see how the offensive side of it works out."
KSNB Local4
Kearney man sentenced on rape, assault convictions
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge has sentenced a Kearney man to prison for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones was sentenced to 20-30 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest to the charge earlier this year and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
