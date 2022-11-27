NEW YORK — A mother and her four children have been run over as her kids were getting off of a school bus by a driver trying to escape the police. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City when police say they tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz traveling along Flatbush Avenue. Instead of stopping, the female driver took off on Avenue J and went straight through several bus stops before hitting the family with her car, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC-TV.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO